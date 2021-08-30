MONA director to give private tour of Robert Henri works during Henri conference

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery has announced that it will be hosting its first ever conference exclusively devoted to Robert Henri, one of America’s most influential artists and art instructors. The conference will take place Oct. 15-17 at Cozad.
The program will be conducted at both the Paulsen Conference Center and the museum and its art gallery. The main conference will take place all day on Oct. 16 but will begin on Oct. 15 with a reception at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include registration for the event and the distribution of conference packets.
There will be tours of Robert Henri’s given by a number of Henri scholars, according to the release from the Robert Henri Museum.
The speakers and their program will include:
Making his Mark: Robert Henri as a Painter and Promoter
Dr. Valerie Ann Leeds, Reflections on managing the Robert Henri Estate
Janet LeClair, executor, The Robert Henri Estate
The Color of Investigation of Robert Henri
Judith Reeve
Connections: Robert and Eulabee
Nicole Herden, director, Museum of Nebraska Art
Robert Henri the “Revolutioniser” Navigating Impression and Realism
Brittany Strupp, Ph.D. candidate, Tyler School of Art, Temple University
Nebraska Sign-Posts: The Nebraska Legacy of Robert Henri
Peter Osborne, executive director, Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery
A dinner at the conclusion of the conference will take place at the Elks Lodge in Cozad with a special presentation about the Cozad family afterward.
On Sunday a special program will take place at the Museum of Nebraska Art led by Nicole Herden, the director of the Museum of Nebraska Art who will lead a private tour of the Henri works there.
This conference will be the first ever undertaken in Nebraska about America’s greatest art instructor and where Robert Henri (1865-1929) spent the formative years of his life from 1873 to 1884. Leading Henri experts will gather to take a new look at Robert Henri.
To register for the conference go to: roberthenrimuseum.org/henri-conference-2021. The schedule for the conference can be found there along with a registration form along with additional information. Payment can be made by check or credit card and the museum encourages participants to register early because there are only 130 seats available and it is expected to be a sellout.
The museum complex is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad and is open from May 1 to Oct. 31 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.