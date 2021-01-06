MONA announces expansion, renovation project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- New amenities including a café/coffee bar;

- New spaces designed for flexibility to host large programs, performances, lectures, events and special activities.

Nicole Herden, executive director of MONA, said, “We are positioning MONA to be the destination for Nebraska artists and collectors as well as for our local citizens and visitors to the region. We have carefully researched and planned for new programming that is relevant and pays attention to the needs of present and future patrons. Based on the programming needs, we are defining space allocation to enhance the visitor experience.”

MONA was last renovated in 1993. The neoclassical building was originally a 1911 post office building, which was purchased in 1986 to become the state’s art museum. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plans for this project were years in the making.

In June 2019, museum leadership began to work on the space programming process, researching and defining needs for a rejuvenated facility.

Then in June 2020, MONA began working with Mark Bacon and his Lincoln-based BVH Architecture team members, who have created a conceptual design and are creating a more detailed schematic design based on the programming plan for the museum.