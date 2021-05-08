Mobile unit helps Two Rivers administer COVID-19 vaccinations anywhere

KEARNEY — Late Wednesday afternoon, a handful of people lined up for COVID-19 vaccines at a trailer parked at the Two Rivers Public Health Department offices at 516 W. 11th St.
The trailer is Two Rivers’ new COVID vaccine center.
It allows Two Rivers to administer shots in smaller, more efficient sites rather than spacious places like the Peterson Senior Activity Center or Viaero Center.
“Vaccination crowds are declining. It’s harder now to find people who need vaccines than it was a few months ago,” said Von Lutz, Two Rivers’ clinical services supervisor. “That’s one of the reasons we chose to do the mobile trailer. We want to go where the people are.”
Van personnel will offer the Pfizer vaccine in Amherst, Kearney, Elwood, Lexington, Alma, Holdrege, Shelton, Minden and Gothenburg. Stops of one or two hours are planned every three weeks from now into early summer, and likely beyond.
Staff members with the trailer will give shots 5-7:30 p.m. every three weeks in Kearney, Lexington and Holdrege.
The Two Rivers leadership team — Lutz, Jeremy Eschliman, health director; Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor and several others — mutually agreed on the trailer concept and acquired it from the state. Two Rivers also leased the pickup that pulls it, choosing to lease it because Two Rivers can be federally reimbursed for leases on vehicles.
Lutz took the lead in setting it up for vaccinations. He took it home to Grand Island on weekends and hired a skilled expert to do the work. It now has fiberglass panels, a wheelchair ramp, a hardwood laminate floor and an anti-skid mat. A generator provides electricity, lights, heating and air conditioning.
When the trailer heads out to vaccination sites, a two- or three-person team, including one nurse and one assistant, and sometimes a Spanish-language interpreter, will be on board.
“It’s multi-purpose. We can provide immunizations inside, or take signs, tables and chairs to mass vaccination sites,” Lutz said. “When we arrive, we just put the hatch down. This is our road show. Whether we go to Viaero or a dance hall to give vaccinations, we have all our stuff.”