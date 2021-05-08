Mobile unit helps Two Rivers administer COVID-19 vaccinations anywhere

KEARNEY — Late Wednesday afternoon, a handful of people lined up for COVID-19 vaccines at a trailer parked at the Two Rivers Public Health Department offices at 516 W. 11th St.

The trailer is Two Rivers’ new COVID vaccine center.

It allows Two Rivers to administer shots in smaller, more efficient sites rather than spacious places like the Peterson Senior Activity Center or Viaero Center.

“Vaccination crowds are declining. It’s harder now to find people who need vaccines than it was a few months ago,” said Von Lutz, Two Rivers’ clinical services supervisor. “That’s one of the reasons we chose to do the mobile trailer. We want to go where the people are.”

Van personnel will offer the Pfizer vaccine in Amherst, Kearney, Elwood, Lexington, Alma, Holdrege, Shelton, Minden and Gothenburg. Stops of one or two hours are planned every three weeks from now into early summer, and likely beyond.

Staff members with the trailer will give shots 5-7:30 p.m. every three weeks in Kearney, Lexington and Holdrege.