KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will hold a Mobile Produce Pantry starting at 9 a.m. Friday at its Food Bank at 114 E. 11th St., at the corner of B Avenue.
The event originally was scheduled for Shelton, but needed to be relocated.
Recipients will not get out of their vehicles. After they drive in, masked volunteers will put free bags of fresh produce and nonperishables into their vehicles.
Anyone is welcome to get food, but appointments are required. Call Leslie at 308-627-3945 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.