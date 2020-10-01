 Skip to main content
Mobile Produce Pantry planning stops in Pleasanton, Ravenna
KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Mobile Produce Pantry continues to provide much-needed food and nutrition resources at no cost every other week in Buffalo County.

The pantry will be in Ravenna at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Public Works Building, 610 E. Syracuse St.

At 10 a.m. Oct. 30, the pantry will be at the Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore St.

People must make an appointment with Leslie Santana, the pantry’s food security coordinator. To receive food, they will drive up and remain in their vehicles as food boxes are brought out to them.

For an appointment, call Santana at 308-627-3945 or visit communityactionmidne.com.

