Mobile Produce Pantry coming to to Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Mobile Produce Pantry will be at the Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore St., at 10 a.m. Oct. 30.
The pantry provides free food and nutrition resources during the widespread effects of COVID-19.
Appointments are required by calling Leslie Santana at 308-627-3945.
On Oct. 30, participants will drive up at the appointed time and remain in their vehicles as food boxes are delivered directly to their vehicle with little-to-no human contact.
