Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire

KEARNEY – A mobile home was a total loss due to an early morning fire Sunday in Kearney.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.

Four adults and several pets had been in the residence at the time, and they were able to self-evacuate upon the arrival of KVFD. They did not have working smoke detectors, Feusner said.

At 5:55 a.m., KVFD was paged back to the same location for a fire. Upon arrival, flames were through the roof of the mobile home, Feusner reported. One cat was found deceased inside after they extinguished the blaze.

It was determined the first fire was accidental due to an electrical issue. The cause of the second fire is undetermined, but Feusner believes it was caused from a hot spot that rekindled.

One adult and three children were displaced due to the fire, and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The pets were taken to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter for sheltering.