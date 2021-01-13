Mobile Food Pantry to stop in Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is continuing its free Mobile Food Pantries every other Friday.

Free boxes of canned goods, paper products and other non-perishables are available. People stay in their cars while volunteers bring out bagged goods and put them into vehicles.

Pantries will be held:

- 9 a.m. Friday and Jan. 29 at the Community Action’s Food Bank at 1141 E. 11th St., Kearney.

- 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Buffalo Chips, 1029 Court St., Gibbon

- 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Elm Creek Fire Hall, 535 W. Boyd St., Elm Creek.

Reservations are required by calling Leslie at 308-627-3945 by 5 p.m. Wednesday prior to each pantry.

Mobile food pantries are held every other Friday throughout Buffalo County on a rotating schedule.