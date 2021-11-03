 Skip to main content
Mobile Food Pantry in Gibbon Friday
Mobile Food Pantry in Gibbon Friday

GIBBON — The Mobile Produce Food Pantry operated by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will be at Gibbon on Friday, providing free meat, produce and more to anyone who requests it.

The van will pull up to the north side of Buffalo Chips at 1029 Court St. Volunteers will bring food out to vehicles for a contact-less pickup.

For reservations, which are required, call Leslie at 308-627-3945.

