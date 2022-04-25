Mobile Food Pantry coming to Pleasanton Friday

PLEASANTON — A free mobile produce pantry will held Friday at the Community Hall at 202 N. Sycamore.

Free produce, bread, dairy, canned goods and more are available to anyone who signs up.

The pantry is set up through the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and rotates every other Friday throughout Buffalo County.

To make an appointment, call Leslie at 308-627-3945. Appointments, which are required, start at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers will load groceries into vehicles for a contactless delivery.

The next mobile produce pantry will be May 13 at the Minden United Methodist Church at 340 N. Newell Ave.

For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153.