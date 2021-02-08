Missouri principal to become new principal at Kearney's Windy Hills

KEARNEY — Heather Stukey has been named the new principal at Windy Hills Elementary in Kearney for the 2021-22 school year.

Stukey replaces Nathan Lightle who will be superintendent at Pleasanton Public Schools.

“I am excited that Mrs.Stukey will be joining our leadership team,” Dr. Kent Edwards, superintendent of Kearney Public Schools said in a news release. “She has proven skills as an excellent leader with her current school being a National Blue-Ribbon School and Missouri Gold Star School. Mrs. Stukey is an excellent fit for Windy Hills Elementary.”

Stukey is currently the principal of Nashua Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri. She has also been the assistant principal for Linden West and Meadowbrook Elementary schools in Gladstone, Missouri, and worked as an instructional coach and classroom teacher.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Windy Hills family,” Stukey said in the release. “As your new leader, I’m looking forward to this amazing opportunity to partner with the Windy Hills community to continue to inspire excellence in teaching and learning.