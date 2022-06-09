Mirror Image opens new car washes in south Kearney

KEARNEY — Tim Hoffart said that, as early as age 9, he knew what kind of job he wanted when he grew up.

“My goal was to find something I love to do and learn how to make a living from it. Today, when I go to work, every day is enjoyable,” Hoffart said Wednesday — one day before cutting the ribbon on the grand opening for his two newest car washes.

Both new locations are on Second Avenue in south Kearney, an area of the city that has been under-served, in Hoffart’s thinking.

With his two new car washes now in operation, residents of south Kearney can treat their rides to the most advanced clean car technology.

“I’m investing in south Kearney because south Kearney has been underserved for a long time,” he said. “And now we’ve got the best chemicals in Kearney, including ceramic wax.”

Hoffart has been logging a long string of 17-hour days gearing up for today’s grand opening, but he enjoys the car wash business so, even though he’s exhausted, there’s a lot of excitement and accomplishment keeping him going.

The grand opening began at noon today with free car washes at both sites today and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. NebraskaLand Bank will be grilling 4-6 p.m. today and noon-2 p.m. Friday. Country singer Tim Zach was scheduled to perform 5-6 p.m. today.

Hoffart is planning to expand to seven car wash locations: five in Kearney and two in Grand Island.

His Kearney locations are:

- Mirror Image South Express, 1215 Second Ave. (former Buggy Bath);

- Mirror Image South Self Serve, 1518 Second Ave. (two touchless automatic washes, plus four do-it yourself bays)

- Mirror Image North Express 4215 Second Ave. (24/7 touchless, soon will celebrate its eighth year.)

Mirror Image memberships start at $19.95 per month, with deluxe memberships up to $37.95. For $10 per month, members can add additional cars for $10 more per car.

“They can add any additional vehicle for the cost of a wash,” he said.