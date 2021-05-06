Minor injuries in Sherman County crash involving ag fertilizer sprayer

LOUP CITY — A St. Paul man received minor injuries Tuesday after trying to avoid a collision with an agriculture fertilizer sprayer in Sherman County.

Around 4 p.m. the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle rollover crash 1 mile west of Ashton, east of Loup City, on U.S. Highway 92 at the intersection of 483rd Road.

According to an SCSO news release, Mark Feeney of St. Paul was driving a Ford pickup westbound on Highway 92 when an agriculture sprayer driven by Michael Bremer of Cairo pulled onto the highway off of 483rd Road colliding with Feeney’s pickup.

Feeney’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the right before rolling. Feeney was extricated from his vehicle and was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.