Minnows and Medics — free family fishing event at The Archway

KEARNEY — The Archway, the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and CHI Health Good Samaritan EMS and AirCare staff members will team up on June 15 to present a free family fishing event called Minnows and Medics.

The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 15 behind the Nebraska Firefighters Museum on The Archway pond. Bait and tackle will be provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. No previous fishing experience is needed.

Participants will be able to fish with their families, meet EMS and AirCare staff members, and see some of their lifesaving equipment. There may even be a visit from the AirCare helicopter.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors and try fishing together,” said Archway event coordinator Amber Clement. “For these events, we welcome beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”

The event is free. No registration is required. Parking is available in The Archway lot.