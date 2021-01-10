Minden's Rusty Star sells 'junktique' treasures with character

One of Shara’s favorite items in the store is an antique cash register that is brass but time and oxidation have given it a green tint.

“The guy that had it, had it in his pickup for a year or two driving around with it inside the pickup,” Shara said. “There was ketchup on here. The acid will eat the patina away but I really love the green. I don’t think I will clean it up.”

Ryan was able to open the cash register, and they found checks from a bank in St. Paul dated 1931. Shara thinks with time and a little work, Ryan will be able to get the cash register to function.

Along with junk and antiques, the Rusty Star also sells home decor, candles, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, coffee mugs as well as coffee, hot chocolate and cider from The Mill in Lincoln. Shara customizes the designs on the shirts, including Minden Whippet gear.

Customers have traveled from Hastings, Gibbon and Kearney since the Rusty Star opened, Shara said, and the holiday season went well. The Schurmanns haven’t been to market or out of the state to find junk, but Shara hopes to be able to go to Texas to bring back unique items for the store.