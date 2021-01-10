Minden's Rusty Star sells 'junktique' treasures with character

MINDEN — Shara Schurmann loves junk.
Shara and her husband, Ryan, have been finding treasures among junk for more than 20 years. They originally collected items for their own home, then they wanted to share their finds with others.
In December, Shara and Ryan opened the Rusty Star Company, a junktique and home decor store, at 305 North Minden Ave. Suite No. 2 in Minden.
“We just decided that Minden needed more shopping opportunities and maybe this would be a good fit,” Shara said.
Shara previously worked as an LPN and a paraprofessional at Minden Public Schools. The couple signed the lease for their new store in August, and they began working to transform the space that formerly housed a cleaning business and also was used for storage. They added a window, barn door to the back room, and walls around the furnace and behind the counter. They also painted and updated the electrical.
During the summer, Shara began building up the store’s inventory by buying items on auctions, Facebook Marketplace and during Junk Jaunt. Each item they find typically needs some sort of cleaning, but they avoid doing too much restoration so the items don’t lose their character. Furniture with “chippy patina” or a chipped paint appearance and anything rusty are some of Shara’s favorite finds.
One of Shara’s favorite items in the store is an antique cash register that is brass but time and oxidation have given it a green tint.
“The guy that had it, had it in his pickup for a year or two driving around with it inside the pickup,” Shara said. “There was ketchup on here. The acid will eat the patina away but I really love the green. I don’t think I will clean it up.”
Ryan was able to open the cash register, and they found checks from a bank in St. Paul dated 1931. Shara thinks with time and a little work, Ryan will be able to get the cash register to function.
Along with junk and antiques, the Rusty Star also sells home decor, candles, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, coffee mugs as well as coffee, hot chocolate and cider from The Mill in Lincoln. Shara customizes the designs on the shirts, including Minden Whippet gear.
Customers have traveled from Hastings, Gibbon and Kearney since the Rusty Star opened, Shara said, and the holiday season went well. The Schurmanns haven’t been to market or out of the state to find junk, but Shara hopes to be able to go to Texas to bring back unique items for the store.
“I would love to do that,” she said. “I think they just have stuff that we don’t see around here a lot. Architectural salvage and more stuff like that and mantels.”
Shara misses the students and people she worked with at the school, but she’s enjoying having her own store.
“Being my own boss and interacting with a lot of people from the community when they come in (is the best part),” she said.