Minden's Royal Engineered Composites to lay off part of workforce

MINDEN — Royal Engineered Composites announced 41 of the company’s 240 employees will be affected by a reduction in the company’s workforce later this year.

This reduction is a result of one of Royal’s commercial aircraft customers resourcing work to a low-cost facility in Mexico.

“The team here at Royal has consistently delivered strong performance and high quality on this program and many times rose to the challenge and delivered product when others could not,” said Royal President Dave Arnold. “I’m proud of the people here at Royal and their desire to help the customer. There are incredible pressures to reduce costs in commercial aircraft. The customer made the decision to change the materials and design and shift production to a low-cost workforce in Mexico.”

The reduction in force will primarily affect production and quality assurance positions tied to work on the program and will take place in three separate waves in October, November and December.

Royal will be connecting with the Rapid Response Team at the Nebraska Department of Labor and is open to inviting area employers on-site to interview affected employees. Severance packages will be offered to employees for working until their release date.