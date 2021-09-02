Minden's Royal Engineered Composites to lay off part of workforce

MINDEN — Royal Engineered Composites announced 41 of the company’s 240 employees will be affected by a reduction in the company’s workforce later this year.
This reduction is a result of one of Royal’s commercial aircraft customers resourcing work to a low-cost facility in Mexico.
“The team here at Royal has consistently delivered strong performance and high quality on this program and many times rose to the challenge and delivered product when others could not,” said Royal President Dave Arnold. “I’m proud of the people here at Royal and their desire to help the customer. There are incredible pressures to reduce costs in commercial aircraft. The customer made the decision to change the materials and design and shift production to a low-cost workforce in Mexico.”
The reduction in force will primarily affect production and quality assurance positions tied to work on the program and will take place in three separate waves in October, November and December.
Royal will be connecting with the Rapid Response Team at the Nebraska Department of Labor and is open to inviting area employers on-site to interview affected employees. Severance packages will be offered to employees for working until their release date.
“It hurts having to lose members of our team,” Arnold said. “We will help them through this process every step of the way. By giving them advanced notice of the reduction, we hope to reduce the impact to the employees and their families. Almost all the employers in the area are in dire need of workers right now. By bringing in employers for on-site interviews, we hope our employees will be able to start a new position right away after we finish delivery of the contract. For the businesses in the area that are lucky enough to hire them, you’re adding some great people to your workforce.”
Based in Minden, Royal is a fully integrated manufacturer of advanced composite structures for the aerospace community. With customers in the commercial and defense sectors, Royal Engineered Composites offers a full line of services from design and prototyping to full scale production. More information is available at RoyalComposites.com.