Minden's Pioneer Village lures the biggest antique collectors — stars of American Pickers

MINDEN — Pioneer Village claims its collection of antiques is so vast that visitors to the Minden Attraction can “see how America grew.”

In three to four months, viewers of the popular History Channel program, “American Pickers,” will get a glimpse of what Pioneer Village has to offer.

A production crew was in Minden today (Tuesday) filming Pioneer Village highlights along with two of the show’s stars, Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe.

Among other things, the stars interviewed members of the board of directors of Pioneer Village.

The board announced earlier this year its plans to clean up and organize displays to breathe new life into the attraction that opened in 1953, and now houses more than 50,000 items on its 20-acre complex.

Cody Holland, American Pickers’ production supervisor, said the Minden shots are part of a sweep across the Southwest and Midwest sections of the United States. The headquarters for American Pickers, the Antique Archaeology shop, is in Le Claire, Iowa. Recently a second location was added in Nashville, Tennessee.

Without clearance from the History Channel, Holland was not able to describe what was involved in today’s filming. He said no access to the stars was possible and that Pioneer Village board members access was restricted until approved by the History Channel.

“We’re here and we’re excited about it,” Holland said.

Minden residents said they are excited to have the popular History Channel show in their town.

Faith Hampton of Minden immediately recognized the familiar silver Antique Archaeology van parked outside Pioneer Village Monday night and snapped a photo for Facebook

“We were driving by on the way home from the lake. We saw the camera crew. There were maybe two or three,” Hampton said. “We thought it was kind of neat. We watch the show regularly.”

American Pickers follows antique and collectible buyers as they search the United States for “rusty gold” and buy — or “pick” — various items to resale, or for clients or for their personal collections.