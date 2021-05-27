Minden woman citing multiple reasons to recall two school board members

Even if the board members aren’t recalled, Lantis hopes this will encourage others to speak up or run for office.

“I’m happy with the fact that people are tired of it and standing up,” she said. “We are standing up. We see what you are doing and we don’t like it.”

Response to allegations

In response to the allegations made by Lantis, Rhynalds issued the following statement to the Kearney Hub:

“I have never had the opportunity to visit with or meet Mrs. Lantis. From her reason to recall petition form — I am unsure exactly what she is accusing me of.

As of late, I have heard rumors that the Board isn’t willing to support the band with the purchase of new uniforms; that couldn’t be farther from the truth. In my eight years of being on the school board, band uniforms has NEVER been on the agenda for the board to consider. I have never seen a plan (quantity or costs) for band uniforms. What I do know is MPS will have a new band director this coming school year which we all are excited about. I look forward to his leadership, and hearing all about his plan and needs. I support ALL programs at MPS!