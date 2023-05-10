MINDEN — Voters have rejected the Minden Public Schools’ $29.5 million bond issue.

The unofficial outcome, posted today on the website of the Kearney County Clerk, is 1,024 votes against the bond issue and 702 votes in favor.

If the issue had been approved, the district would have utilized the bonds to build a new elementary school. The proposal was developed in response to enrollment growth in the district’s lower grades.

In addition to the new elementary school, the district would have made security improvements to C.L. Jones Middle School and site improvement for parking and traffic for all three MPS schools.

Registered voters in the Minden district received their ballots by mail from April 17-29, and they had until Tuesday to return them for counting.

Architects hired by MPS to assess the district’s needs found enrollment is increasing as Minden grows and that a new elementary school was a priority because of tight space and the condition of the facility.

The MPS Board of Education opted to put the $29.5 million issue to a vote rather than pursue a less expensive option of repairing the existing facility at an estimated cost of $7 million to $9 million.