Minden students honor teachers by making them short film superheroes

MINDEN — The students at C.L. Jones Middle School in Minden think their teachers are superheroes.

Eighth-graders in Whitney Maulsby’s journalism class think so highly of their teachers they cast them as the Avengers in their short film, “Educators: Infinity War.” The class will present their short film to their families and community members during a formal red carpet premiere Tuesday at the Minden Public Schools auditorium.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

When Maulsby first began teaching the journalism class at the Minden middle school, she noticed students often would gravitate toward news stories that were prevalent but negative.

“One semester we had some extra time, and I told them they had to do a positive project. I basically just said, ‘Any story we can figure out about our school that would promote it in a positive light, and we can’t be negative. It’s going to be something that makes people happy,’” Maulsby said.

The students chose to make a short film. Maulsby was expecting a five- to 10-minute movie, but they ended up producing a 30-minute short film. The class also wanted to be able to show their production to the community in a unique way.

“We had just built our new high school and had a brand-new auditorium, and so we invited people to this fancy formal event where we had a premiere. We showed the movie and we had food and a VIP room that people could come. From then it’s just grown even more every year,” Maulsby said.

This is the fifth year the eighth grade class has made a film in the journalism class. Eighth-grader Brody Sexton originally had the idea to portray the teachers as superheroes because he felt they deserved the recognition for all the things they do. The class thought it was the perfect way to honor their teachers who have persevered through the pandemic and the challenges teachers face each day.

The class based their movie on the 2018 film, “Avengers: Infinity War.” One of the biggest issues was not being able to do a lot of special effects or as much action as a high-budget film. They also had to change the ending because so many people die in the Hollywood version.

Finding the right teachers to fill the roles of each Avenger was a little tricky, but they all easily agreed on who would play War Machine. CLJMS seventh grade math teacher, Heath Wragge, is deployed with the Army National Guard in Kuwait. When they asked him if he would be involved, he was happy to take part in the production.

“We emailed him and asked him if he would do it. We kind of wrote his scene of him alone. He filmed it for us,” Maulsby said. “The kids were really adamant that he be included.”

The journalism class only meets two to three times a week so they often will meet before or after school to work on the project. The teachers have been flexible, meeting before or after school to film their parts. The students wrote the scripts and help shoot the scenes while Maulsby does most of the editing.

The class has seen bits and pieces of the movie, but they won’t get to watch it in its entirety until the premiere.

“That’s what I’m excited for is their faces and the laughter,” Maulsby said.

During the premiere, each student in the class gets to pick a teacher to join them in the VIP room. They made them special invitations to tell them why they are a superhero to the students.

There will be snacks and drinks available for all in attendance as well as a drawing for a gift basket. There will be a freewill donation. The seventh grade journalism class will show a miniature film at the event that will get the audience involved. There will also be art-stop motion pictures shown during the event.

The films can be watched online on the Whippet Nation Network on YouTube.

Maulsby never expected for junior high students to be able to produce a film, and she is always impressed each year how her students adapt and help everything run smoothly.

“This class in particular has brought back life into the building that maybe we’ve lost because of all the things we’ve been going through. That’s the whole purpose of the movie is to bring back the excitement for teachers that we used to maybe have that may have faded. They’re very talented. “And I’m glad I said yes, because at first I thought it was too much, and it’s turning out to be really cool,” Maulsby said.