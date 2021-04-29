Minden school official: Unexcused absences why school board member removed from office

MINDEN — Five months after being elected, a Minden Public Schools Board of Education member has been removed.
At a special meeting earlier this week, Minden Board of Education members approved a resolution that would remove board member Katie Sinsel. Minden Public Schools Superintendent Jim Widdifield said that Sinsel was removed from the office due to consecutive unexcused absences at board meetings.
Other media reports have indicated that Sinsel was dismissed because she didn’t wear a mask when required.
Sinsel was elected to the school board in November, and she was sworn into office at the Jan. 11 regular board meeting.
According to state statute, a vacancy in the membership of a school board can take place when a member is absent from the district for a continuous period of 60 days at one time or from more than two consecutive regular meetings of the board, unless excused by a majority of the remaining members of the board.
According to the school board’s minutes, Sinsel was absent from a special meeting on March 23 and a regular meeting on April 12. At each meeting, the board voted to not excuse her absence.
At the March 8 regular school board meeting, Sinsel voted against the reaffirmation of the Back to School Resolution, which was passed by the board of education on Aug. 10, and requires all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings. The resolution states it is to prevent a disruption to the school environment and operations.
If a board member refuses to abide by this requirement, the board may vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting.
During her time on the board, Sinsel voted against approving the superintendent contract for the 2023-24 school year and membership with the Nebraska Association of School Boards. Sinsel served on the school board’s policies, curriculum and Americanism committees.
She is no longer listed as a board of education member on the Minden Public Schools website.
When a vacancy of a school board member results from any cause other than the expiration of a term it shall be filled by appointment of a qualified registered voter by the remaining members of the board for the remainder of the unexpired term. Widdifield stated that there won’t be another election but the “next highest vote-getter of the November election” would be the candidate for that position. Darcie J. Reed received the most votes behind Sinsel in November’s election. If that person does not want to fill the position, the board would appoint another qualified registered voter.
Attempts by the Hub to reach Sinsel, the school attorney and other board members for comment were unsuccessful.