Minden school official: Unexcused absences why school board member removed from office

MINDEN — Five months after being elected, a Minden Public Schools Board of Education member has been removed.

At a special meeting earlier this week, Minden Board of Education members approved a resolution that would remove board member Katie Sinsel. Minden Public Schools Superintendent Jim Widdifield said that Sinsel was removed from the office due to consecutive unexcused absences at board meetings.

Other media reports have indicated that Sinsel was dismissed because she didn’t wear a mask when required.

Sinsel was elected to the school board in November, and she was sworn into office at the Jan. 11 regular board meeting.

According to state statute, a vacancy in the membership of a school board can take place when a member is absent from the district for a continuous period of 60 days at one time or from more than two consecutive regular meetings of the board, unless excused by a majority of the remaining members of the board.

According to the school board’s minutes, Sinsel was absent from a special meeting on March 23 and a regular meeting on April 12. At each meeting, the board voted to not excuse her absence.

