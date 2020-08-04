MINDEN — As cases of COVID-19 rise in Kearney County, the city swimming pool closed Monday as a precaution, according to City Administrator Matt Cedarburg.
He said the closing was a “precautionary measure” because of a potential tie to a possible case of COVID-19.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Kearney County had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six more cases than had been confirmed Friday afternoon, and more than a 50 percent increase over the 20 cases reported July 22. The numbers came from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The county had 18 confirmed cases July 10, and 12 confirmed cases on June 11. Those numbers reflect the total number of cases since record-keeping began March 20. Minden accounts for about 3,000 of the county’s population of 7,000.
Luke Poore, the CEO at Kearney County Health Services, said the county has seen “increasing numbers of cases” in recent weeks, but nothing comparable to Dawson or Buffalo counties, which had 949 and 347 cases respectively as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We have had a quiet COVID-19 comparatively speaking until the last few weeks,” Poore said.
Kearney County now has the fourth most cases in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, just behind Phelps County’s 36 cases. As of Sunday, case numbers in the three other Two Rivers’ counties were Gosper 17; Franklin, 9, and Harlan, one.
Poore said that every two weeks, officials from government, health care, businesses and other entities, and Two Rivers officials, meet via ZOOM to discuss issues related to COVID-19. The most recent meeting took place Monday.
Ravenna also is experiencing a rise in cases. It had at least two confirmed cases last Friday, with unconfirmed accounts of at least three more. As a result, the library closed, and several restaurants returned to take-out service only after opening inside earlier this summer.
Minden schools still plan to open Aug. 13. According to an online video on the Minden Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, parents are being asked to begin to prepare children for school, but with precautions for COVID-19.
Appearing on the video are Doug Wulf and Shannon Kuehn, both advanced practice registered nurses, at the Kearney County Health Service. “The number of possible COVID-19 cases is increasing, not only here but nationwide,” Wulf said.
Masks will be “encouraged,” but not required, at school. Wulf and Kuehn urged children to practice wearing them, and to practice social distancing in order to keep students, teachers and staff as safe as possible.
They said parents should take their children’s temperatures every morning before school, and keep children with fevers at home. Other symptoms should be noted, too, such as a cough, lack of energy and the loss of taste or smell.
If children have fevers, parents should call KCHS and talk to a nurse about the symptoms, Wulf said. He said, however, that there is a shortage of tests for COVID-19, and no more than six tests can be performed each day, so only “the sickest of the sick” can be tested. Nurses will determine whether children should be seen after talking to parents, he said.