Minden pharmacy has free drug to treat fentanyl overdoses

MINDEN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Pedley Drug in Minden.

The distribution began Monday.

“Our partnership with Pedley Drug, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman.

Information about the free Narcan nasal spray is available by calling Pedley Drug at 308-832-2815.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose by restoring normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

The Stop Overdose Nebraska website also has more information on Narcan at stopodne.com and on Facebook and Twitter.