Minden Opera House will present Jeff Quinn's 'Abri-Pandemi-Cadabra' video performance

MINDEN — Sure, magician Jeff Quinn has a few tricks up his sleeve, but his main job on stage is to help audience members suspend their disbelief.

“It’s like if you’re watching a movie like ‘Jurassic Park,’ you know the dinosaurs aren’t real,” he said. “Your mind and your logic knows that they are not real, but you still get caught up and involved in the story. It’s the willing suspension of disbelief.”

Quinn believes that our world would be a sadder place if no one looked for the magic in life.

“I don’t have any camera tricks and I don’t use any editing that influences what you may see in the video,” he said in an interview from his home in Elkhorn near Omaha. “Everything you will see in the show is exactly what you’d see if you were sitting in the front row of a live performance.”

The Minden Opera House will present a video performance, “Abri-Pandemi-Cadabra,” by Quinn at 7 p.m. Friday on the venue’s Facebook page. There is no charge for watching the video presentation. The video will remain available through Feb. 5.

Quinn misses the thrill of entertaining a live crowd. During the COVID-19 shutdowns the magician has been working on marketing — and waiting.