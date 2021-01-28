Minden Opera House will present Jeff Quinn's 'Abri-Pandemi-Cadabra' video performance

MINDEN — Sure, magician Jeff Quinn has a few tricks up his sleeve, but his main job on stage is to help audience members suspend their disbelief.
“It’s like if you’re watching a movie like ‘Jurassic Park,’ you know the dinosaurs aren’t real,” he said. “Your mind and your logic knows that they are not real, but you still get caught up and involved in the story. It’s the willing suspension of disbelief.”
Quinn believes that our world would be a sadder place if no one looked for the magic in life.
“I don’t have any camera tricks and I don’t use any editing that influences what you may see in the video,” he said in an interview from his home in Elkhorn near Omaha. “Everything you will see in the show is exactly what you’d see if you were sitting in the front row of a live performance.”
The Minden Opera House will present a video performance, “Abri-Pandemi-Cadabra,” by Quinn at 7 p.m. Friday on the venue’s Facebook page. There is no charge for watching the video presentation. The video will remain available through Feb. 5.
Quinn misses the thrill of entertaining a live crowd. During the COVID-19 shutdowns the magician has been working on marketing — and waiting.
“I know things will eventually get back to normal and I’ll be out there again doing shows,” he said. “Gosh, I miss it and I’m so looking forward to it. I’ve been working on my library show. Libraries have summer reading programs every year and I perform at a lot of libraries. Last summer I had 74 library shows scheduled and I ended up doing only four.”
Quinn recorded several of his performances for some of the canceled live library shows so he could offer some entertainment to his audiences.
“Dozens of libraries bought that,” he said. “I was out there but I wasn’t out there live. Just so there’s no misinterpretation, the show I’m doing for the Minden Opera House is going to be prerecorded. It’s not me live. It’s a compilation of the shows I did for the libraries this past summer — and a show I put together for teachers.”
The magician understands the hardship of teachers during the past year.
“They’re the real heroes,” Quinn said. “They’ve had to learn, in a heartbeat, how to do things differently, how to do things online and with remote learning. It’s tough on the kids, but it’s tough on the teachers, too.”
He assembled a 30-minute performance that teachers could use to show to their students at the end of the first semester, something he calls a gift to the people who work so hard.
“It’s been viewed close to 800 times,” Quinn said. “I made nothing from that video but it was something sort of nice to do. We’ve all got to contribute a little in this day and age so that was my contribution to society.”
He worked in radio for 18 years until the management of the station “down-sized,” cutting 12 staff members in one day.
“I was one of them,” Quinn said. “I had been doing magic part time and making okay money at it. I thought if I really applied myself I might be able to make it work. I did and bookings started coming in. So for 21 years I’ve been making a living doing this fun, weird thing that I do. It’s a blast.”
As a performer, Quinn recognizes the value of art and entertainment.
“We need not just magic but we need music, live theater, variety artists and we need fairs and festivals — we just need to celebrate,” he said. “It’s all a celebration for our souls. I’ve talked to a lot of my magician friends. Yeah, we miss the money because that’s our livelihood, but we really miss performing. We miss being in front of an audience and we miss the applause as well as the groans at our stupid jokes.”
Quinn appreciates the opportunity of places like the Minden Opera House in helping to keep the arts alive.
“I’m grateful to Marcy Brandt and the gang at the Minden Opera House for doing this,” he said. “They’ve been doing some really wonderful things all year long; some virtual performances with musicians. They’ve been doing their part to keep entertainment alive.”