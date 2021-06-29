Minden native starts home health care business in 7-county area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2012, she earned her master’s degree in nursing, with an emphasis in gerontology, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is board certified as well.

Gifts of the elderly

Schiel knows that caring for older people is different from tending to younger people. “Their bodies don’t respond the same way. Medications don’t work the same way,” she said.

“Many older people should probably see their primary care providers more often than they do, but it is difficult to coordinate plans and rides to the clinic,” she said.

“Some adults have difficulty getting out of their homes to see their doctors, especially those who have difficulty with mobility, dementia or are at a higher risk of infection. Sometimes, they live in a rural area, or their vision is impaired, and their family has to arrange transportation to a doctor’s office,” she said.

In her new role, she does physical exams, prescribes medications and more. She can order lab tests and therapy “just like when you go to your own doctor,” she said. She does “geriatric consults,” where she meets with relatives of elderly patients to listen to their concerns and answer questions.