Minden native starts home health care business in 7-county area

GRAND ISLAND — With a happy chuckle, Michelle Schiel describes herself as “high octane.”
The bubbly board-certified nurse practitioner and specialist in gerontology has just launched Hope House Calls.
She will provide home-based primary care for people older than 65 in seven central Nebraska counties, along with chronically ill people of any age who face transportation difficulties.
“This is my passion,” said Schiel, a Minden native and APRN. “Just as you go to a doctor, I come to your house.”
She knows how difficult it can be to get elderly patients to a doctor. Once there, “they sometimes get 20 minutes if they’re lucky. My goal is to reduce some of those barriers,” she said.
“My goal is quality of life. I want to make things as good as they can be for as long as they can be. I will ask people, ‘What do you want?’ I want to optimize their status not only physically, but spiritually and mentally, too.”
She added, “It’s rewarding to make a difference in people’s lives. Often, it’s just giving them time and listening. People usually know what’s going on with themselves. They just need someone to take the time to listen.”
‘A gypsy’
Schiel has had the Hope House Calls Health Care idea for 15 years but honed it after doing home-based primary care from 2014 to 2018 with Denver physician Dr. Bobbie Livingston. Schiel worked in private homes, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and some skilled facilities and couldn’t wait to bring the idea back home to Nebraska.
“I absolutely adored it,” she said.
Schiel calls herself “a gypsy of sorts.”
Her medical career stretches back to 1994 when she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She then worked at CHI Health Good Samaritan and Richard Young Behavioral Health Center.
From there, she was a registered nurse in several Denver hospitals doing orthopedics, intensive care, cardiac care, liver and kidney transplants and open heart surgery. She also worked in a hospital intensive care unit at Greenville, Texas, and served as director of a nursing home at Grand Saline, Texas.
In 2006, she returned to Nebraska and began doing home health care and hospice work. As a hospice nurse, she regularly consulted with patients’ physicians. Finally, one of them said to her, “Why don’t you just go back to school and specialize in this?”
“So I did,” she said.
In 2012, she earned her master’s degree in nursing, with an emphasis in gerontology, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is board certified as well.
Gifts of the elderly
Schiel knows that caring for older people is different from tending to younger people. “Their bodies don’t respond the same way. Medications don’t work the same way,” she said.
“Many older people should probably see their primary care providers more often than they do, but it is difficult to coordinate plans and rides to the clinic,” she said.
“Some adults have difficulty getting out of their homes to see their doctors, especially those who have difficulty with mobility, dementia or are at a higher risk of infection. Sometimes, they live in a rural area, or their vision is impaired, and their family has to arrange transportation to a doctor’s office,” she said.
In her new role, she does physical exams, prescribes medications and more. She can order lab tests and therapy “just like when you go to your own doctor,” she said. She does “geriatric consults,” where she meets with relatives of elderly patients to listen to their concerns and answer questions.
“Some families might just need help at night, and I can recommend places to call,” she said.
She bills commercial insurance companies and is credentialed with Medicare and Medicaid and railroad insurance programs. She soon will be credentialed with federal TriCare, which covers military veterans.
She’s also available to assist people after a hospital stay.
“That can have a huge impact on whether they’ll end up back in the hospital,” she said. “My goal is not to compete with your current doctor, but to help build a support base to keep you living at home safely. Most people want to stay at home as long as they can.”
But if patients do move to residential or long-term-care facilities, including hospice, she can see them there as well.
‘Adores’ gerontology
Schiel returned to Nebraska in 2018 to be close to her four grandchildren. She worked as a house call practitioner for United Health Care. Last fall, she began the process of creating Hope House Calls Health Care. Her team includes an IT specialist in Minden and billing support services in Hastings.
Her post-COVID timing couldn’t be better.
“COVID-19 kept many older adults from seeing their doctors. Many suffered increased anxiety, depression and social isolation. This has contributed to declining memory/cognitive issues,” she said.
“I’m the same as a clinic, but I’m coming to you. I’m ready and willing. This is my passion,” Schiel said.