Minden man facing burglary, drug charges in connection to theft at bowling alley

MINDEN – A Minden man is charged with burglary, theft and drug charges after allegedly stealing from a bowling alley.

Yorick Wilson, 21, is charged in Kearney County Court with burglary, theft of over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident on Nov. 30, according to court documents.

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 30 at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken. The building was cleared by officers, and the owners were contacted. The business had been ransacked inside, and several items had been taken and damaged. Amongst the items reported stolen from the bowling alley were a laptop, keys (including keys to gaming devices), bags of change with varying amounts of money, bottles of alcohol, a two-way radio and name-brand bags.

At 5:56 a.m. Nov. 30, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, at an apartment complex in Minden. Officers obtained the vehicle description and entered the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle was located at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday parked on a street in Minden. Items had been taken from the vehicle.

Officers tracked the suspect, Wilson, to a residence nearby and took him into custody for three outstanding warrants from Buffalo, Gosper and Kearney counties.

A bond of $100,000 was set for Wilson, and he is scheduled to appear today in Kearney County Court.