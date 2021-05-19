Minden grad following state trooper dad into law enforcement

MINDEN — Alaina Suchsland plans to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Alaina’s dad, Todd, has been a Nebraska State Trooper since 1998, and she knew she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“It’s really inspired me. With his profession, they need to have each other’s backs and I really like that aspect,” Alaina said.

Although she wants to be in law enforcement, Alaina plans to take a little bit different path than her father. It did take some problem solving for the Minden High School senior to determine the best choice for her.

“I knew that I wanted to do something with law enforcement, but I wasn’t sure how. I realized that I really like my math and science classes and that is what forensic science deals with a lot,” Alaina explained. “I want to be in the crime lab. I want to analyze the evidence the detectives or whoever bring back.”

Alaina has always enjoyed math and science, and she really blossomed in those classes in high school, said Kelli Suchsland, Alaina’s mom. When Kelli helped Alaina fill out scholarship essays, it became evident forensic science would be something Alaina would enjoy.

