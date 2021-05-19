Minden grad following state trooper dad into law enforcement

MINDEN — Alaina Suchsland plans to follow in her father’s footsteps.
Alaina’s dad, Todd, has been a Nebraska State Trooper since 1998, and she knew she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“It’s really inspired me. With his profession, they need to have each other’s backs and I really like that aspect,” Alaina said.
Although she wants to be in law enforcement, Alaina plans to take a little bit different path than her father. It did take some problem solving for the Minden High School senior to determine the best choice for her.
“I knew that I wanted to do something with law enforcement, but I wasn’t sure how. I realized that I really like my math and science classes and that is what forensic science deals with a lot,” Alaina explained. “I want to be in the crime lab. I want to analyze the evidence the detectives or whoever bring back.”
Alaina has always enjoyed math and science, and she really blossomed in those classes in high school, said Kelli Suchsland, Alaina’s mom. When Kelli helped Alaina fill out scholarship essays, it became evident forensic science would be something Alaina would enjoy.
“She likes to solves these puzzles. It’s kind of her thing. Getting to do that but getting to help somebody while you are doing that is a neat way to apply that,” said Kelli.
Alaina’s love for science and math has carried over into her other interests, including topics she has covered while competing in speech.
“She’s always been interested in science and math. She’s gone to the Honors Program in the summertime. Most of her speeches that she has given over the years have been related to science. She did biometrics one time, algorithms,” said Todd.
Alaina attended Educational Service Unit No. 11’s Summer Honors Program in 2019 for science where she got a taste for working in forensics.
“It wasn’t really forensics, but it was like the scientific method and investigating,” said Alaina. “We were talking about global warming, and we were collecting date and analyzing data.”
Alaina will graduate at the top of her class and is the president of the senior class and National Honor Society. She will attend Summer Honors Program again this summer for math. She has been awarded the John G. Neihardt Scholarship at Wayne State College where she will double major in criminal justice and chemistry.
“She’s been a really good student, great student, 4.0 student. Anything she did I enjoyed. ... We always stress the academic stuff over athletic stuff. She will have to continue with that,” Todd said.