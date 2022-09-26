Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska.

Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.

Rather than debating, he said he’s carrying his message directly to voters through events like the one he’s labeled his Nebraska Values Tour.

“Government should reflect our commonsense, conservative values at every level,” Pillen said. “As governor, I’ll fight for our values and freedoms and ensure they’re passed onto future generations of Nebraskans.”

The first stop on Pillen’s town hall tour will be in Minden. Pillen’s Minden town hall visit will be 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday at the Minden Country Club.

Other town hall visits include:

— 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Sehnert’s Bakery & Bieroc Cafe in McCook.

— 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Saint Patrick’s Friendship Hall in Imperial.

— 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Highby Outdoors in Sidney.

— 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at West Side Event Center in Alliance.

— 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at Just Love Coffee Cafe in Chadron.

According to his town hall tour announcement, Pillen is a “veterinarian, livestock producer, farmer, entrepreneur, and Christian conservative running to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Nebraska.”

A native of Platte County, Pillen said he has created more than 1,000 jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms.

Pillen holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played football, as well as a veterinary degree from Kansas State University.