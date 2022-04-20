Minden educator named Outstanding Principal of the Year

MINDEN — When students walk into Minden East Elementary School, they take on their teacher’s last name.

It was an idea Principal Sandy Pohl adopted five years ago to instill a familiar atmosphere at the school.

“We have a motto that we live by that we put our last name behind every kid’s first name. Not that we’re taking the parents’ place, but our values are that we treat every kid just like we would our own,” Pohl explained about the idea.

Pohl’s passion for nurturing and educating children gave second-grade teacher, Jennifer Muller, a renewed love for the profession.

“I was getting to the point where you just kind of get into a lull. You’re just kind of like, ‘I need something to spark me.’ She sparked me. She brought that feeling of wanting to continue educating,” Muller explained.

Pohl recently was recognized for her role as principal when she was named the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Principal of the Year.

Originally from Wallace, Pohl received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She taught first grade at Gothenburg for a year before teaching first grade and kindergarten at Central Elementary School in Kearney for seven years.

Pohl had a desire to return to a smaller community with her husband, Quinton, and their children. Central Elementary’s principal encouraged her to consider becoming a principal.

Although her plan was to teach kindergarten for the rest of her life, the opportunity at Minden East Elementary was perfect for her and her family, she said. She took over the helm at the school in 2015.

For Pohl, it’s important for herself and all the teachers to know every child in the building. Each day Pohl is at the front doors greeting kids in the morning and sending them home in the afternoon. She does lunch room duty every day and often will step in to substitute if a teacher is in need.

“Not only do I know what they’re working on in the classrooms, I know what they ate that day. I know how they’re coming to school. I know how they’re going home and just knowing kids up and down, it’s important,” she said.

Melissa Wheelock, former Minden Public Schools superintendent and current ESU 10 administrator, nominated Pohl for the award. Wheelock stated that Pohl is one of the most dedicated and passionate educators she has worked with.

“Sandy Pohl possesses ‘head knowledge’ as well as ‘heart knowledge’ to be the rare leader she is. Her encouraging voice can be heard throughout the elementary school, such as in the lunchroom where she incorporates glimmers of learning and can tell you how much each student routinely eats. Her voice can be heard visiting or covering classrooms, checking that all is well and offering assistance when needed,” Wheelock wrote. “That caring voice can also be heard throughout the day visiting with a student, staff member, parent or grandparent, all of whom she knows by their first name.”

Pohl is proud of the family-like environment that has been established at East Elementary and how the adults in the building strive to know the students.

“I’m really proud of how the adults in this building know every kid. Not just academics, they just know every kid up and down and inside and out,” she said.

Pohl’s joy for students and education radiates through the halls of the school, and staff and students can’t help but to catch the infectious sentiment.

“There’s not a day that I haven’t wanted to wake up and come to school because it’s kind of like an extension of my family. ... It’s so positive around here. And so when it’s positive, the kids are positive,” Muller said.