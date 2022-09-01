Minden couple retiring, selling Joy's Floral to spend time with family

MINDEN — Joy and Don Phillips still enjoy going to work each day.

For 45 years, the pair has owned and operated Joy’s Floral in Minden. But the couple is ready to turn over a new leaf.

Joy, a Minden native, met Don while the duo attended technical college in Hastings. Don, originally of Tecumseh, was majoring in horticulture, and Joy studied dental hygiene. When the floral business in Minden was put up for sale, Joy’s dad asked the couple if they would be interested in it.

“Joy is very artistic. So he presented it to us, ‘Do you think you guys would like to do this?’ We said, ‘We’ll give it a shot,’” Don said.

Joy and Don took over the business Jan. 1, 1977. Two weeks later, the couple got married. Don was 20, and Joy was 18.

“We said, ‘Well, we’re young enough if it doesn’t work or things don’t go the right direction, we can always do something else,’” Don explained.

Joy honed her skills in floral design with the help of the former store’s owner, Lily Jensen. Jensen continued to work at the store while teaching Joy.

As they learned the ins and outs of the business, Joy and Don settled into different roles. Joy handles the cut floral arrangements while Don takes care of plants, deliveries and the books. They service smaller communities throughout the area, stretching from Wilcox to Heartwell and El Charman to Campbell.

Don was often driving to Axtell to deliver flowers. In order to better serve that community, they bring fresh flower arrangements to Kat’s Korner once a week for customers to purchase.

Over the years, the couple has remodeled and updated the building to add more sales floor and expose brick walls, a mezzanine and high ceilings. They’ve added more inventory, such as home décor, apparel, baby gifts and more.

With nearly five decades in the business, Joy has seen floral styles come and go and come back again.

“When we started, you did a lot of stuff in foam and that type of arranging. Now it’s a lot of open vases,” Joy said. “Some things that were popular then have come back. Some of it has come around full circle.”

The quality of flowers has also improved over the years, Joy said. There is now a larger variety of colors, and the blooms tend to stand the test of time better.

The Phillipses have loved their careers, but they are ready to step back to enjoy more time with their family. Their son, his wife and two grandchildren live in Michigan, and their daughter and her husband live in Kearney. They hope to spend more time with their grandchildren and visit Don’s relatives who are spread out across the country.

They’ve recently taken on the role of foster parents to dogs searching for a new home. They often bring their canine companions into the shop to socialize.

“They’ve taken the place of not having grandchildren close,” Joy said with a laugh.

The business has been listed for sale with Rhynalds Auction and Realty since October. Joy is hopeful they will sell it by the time she turns 65 next year.

As the couple look back on their years in the floral business, they can’t imagine having done anything else.

“We’ve seen a lot of friends come and go and a lot of them too soon. To help families with that ... that’s part of that small-town atmosphere. We’re here to help you with the difficult times as well as the celebrations,” Don said.