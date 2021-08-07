Minden couple calls Fort Kearny home as full-time campground hosts

KEARNEY — As children, Jodie and Lois Bruning each grew up camping at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. “We came out and camped and never wanted to go home,” Jodie said.
Now they don’t have to.
The Brunings of Minden have been full-time campground hosts at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area since 2014. They epitomize happy campers. The 110-site campground is peaceful and quiet, they say. Guests are well-behaved. They rarely experience major problems. “Not long ago a camper had emergency medical issues, but an ambulance came out to handle that,” Jodie said,
In exchange for a free campsite for their 38-foot fifth-wheel, they clean restrooms daily, empty trash cans and assist campers. “If a storm has come through, we pick up and gather branches and limbs,” Jodie said.
Their biggest challenge is Mother Nature. She’s thrown lightning, thunder, hail, heat, drought and snow at them, but the Brunings keep coming back. They’ve been part-time hosts for 21 years and full time for the last seven.
So much to do
Fort Kearny offers guests a lot to do, from swimming at the small beach to boating, fishing, paddling a kayak, swimming, hiking or bicycling on the Fort Kearny Hike-Bike Trail. Many inquire about what there is to do beyond the park.
“If they’re just here for one night, they may just stay in the park, but if they’re here for a few days, they want to do something, so we direct them to places like The Archway, Trails & Rails Museum and Pioneer Village. A lot of them want to go to a pool or a splash park,” Lois said.
The couple has greeted guests from all over the world. Campers come from Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island, or Colorado, or well beyond. “Someone was here this summer from Germany,” Lois said. “They were retirees, very nice people. They rented an RV. They were heading to South Dakota and said this looked like a nice park to stop at.”
A nine-month season
Most campgrounds at state parks in Nebraska have campground hosts. They must be age 18 or older. They must stay at the site for at least two weeks. They are on duty at least four hours a day and are on call around the clock in case of emergencies.
Both the Brunings have outside jobs; Lois does home health care during the week in Kearney, and Jodie works for a farmer near Minden who lives just five miles from the campground. “It’s not real structured, and the hours are flexible, so it works really well,” he said.
The couple arrives at the start of crane season in March and stays until the first flurries in November. They return to their farm in Minden for the winter, and rent it out the rest of the year.
“When crane season starts, they want us here. The cranes are a big deal,” Jodie said. “We try to get the bathrooms open. People will even come out during crane season when it’s snowing.”
‘Moving in’
Joanne Wilkie served as the campground host years ago, serving from March until August. She had some assistance, but finally, health problems forced her to retire. “When she quit, we kind of moved in,” Jodie said.
The couple first volunteered as camp hosts for a regular two-week stint, but eventually talked to Gene Hunt, park superintendent, and offered to stay on in the fall as crowds dwindled and do some extra work. Hunt said yes. “That meant we could stay out here,” Jodie said happily.
Lois’s sister Julie and her husband Arden of Kearney park their RV next to the Brunings’ unit and offer assistance if needed. During the severe windstorm in July, they roamed the park with the Brunings the next morning, picking up branches and stacking it up in piles along the park road for pickup.
But problems like that are few. In case of emergencies, the Brunings call authorities, “but we’ve never had any major problems. It’s a nice quiet park, and the people are really respectful,” Jodie said.
Pausing for COVID
The couple had a pause in the 2020 season when the campground closed for several months due to COVID-19, but it re-opened late in the spring with limitations, then completely re-opened in July. It was a busy year because outdoor activities were one of the few activities considered safe as COVID raged.
Hunt said the Brunings do a “tremendous amount of general park maintenance, plus greeting and helping park visitors. They help make the campground a popular destination close to home. Jodie and Lois have exceptional knowledge and talents that have helped many park visitors have a good park experience.”
He added, “A free campsite is a small investment for the services and good will they provide.”
The Brunings would agree. Jodie has even made a few items for the campground. He fixed up an old farming drill for people to sit on, and he placed a small bear, carved out of a tree trunk, by the main shower house. Dressed in a Smokey the Bear hat, it’s an unofficial campground mascot.
Last winter, the park added electricity to nearly all of the last few campsites without it. “Renters want electricity, fans, phones, whatever, so they put in electricity. That’s where the money is,” Jodie said.
As a result, Lois said, the park is a bit quieter. In past years, large groups of youths sometimes came in and pitched tents and became noisy, but RV owners are generally quieter, she said.
The Brunings usually keep a hefty stock of 80 free bikes at their site for campers to ride. Due to COVID, Nebraska Game and Parks prohibited that last year and this year, but “we plan to bring bikes back next year,” Jodie said. “Kids have a good time here.”