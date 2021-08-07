Minden couple calls Fort Kearny home as full-time campground hosts

“If they’re just here for one night, they may just stay in the park, but if they’re here for a few days, they want to do something, so we direct them to places like The Archway, Trails & Rails Museum and Pioneer Village. A lot of them want to go to a pool or a splash park,” Lois said.

The couple has greeted guests from all over the world. Campers come from Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island, or Colorado, or well beyond. “Someone was here this summer from Germany,” Lois said. “They were retirees, very nice people. They rented an RV. They were heading to South Dakota and said this looked like a nice park to stop at.”

A nine-month season

Most campgrounds at state parks in Nebraska have campground hosts. They must be age 18 or older. They must stay at the site for at least two weeks. They are on duty at least four hours a day and are on call around the clock in case of emergencies.

Both the Brunings have outside jobs; Lois does home health care during the week in Kearney, and Jodie works for a farmer near Minden who lives just five miles from the campground. “It’s not real structured, and the hours are flexible, so it works really well,” he said.

