MINDEN — Royal Engineered Composites in Minden supported the United Launch Alliance launch of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which boosted the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter on their way to Mars.
Royal’s components for ULA’s Atlas V launch vehicle enabled the company to launch a range of other missions, including a prior Mars mission.
“We have been proud to support ULA and NASA on a variety of missions,” said Dave Arnold, president of Royal Engineered Composites. “We supported the launch of the Curiosity Rover back in 2011 and were honored when they came back to us to support this latest mission. It’s not every day that parts we make in Minden, Nebraska, help launch something to another planet.”
The parts made at Royal for the launch of the Mars 2020 mission were part of the environmental control system.
“The ducting components we manufactured helped to keep the payload, which in this case was the rover, cool while it sat on the launch platform in Florida. They were expended along with the nose cone of the rocket after it exited Earth’s atmosphere.”
The Mars 2020 mission was launched Thursday and will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.
Royal Engineered Composites, which was founded 70 years ago in Minden, manufactures advanced composite structures for the aerospace community. Royal has customers in the commercial and defense sectors.