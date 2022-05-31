Minden community leaders planning for population growth

MINDEN — Minden’s population has grown 6% since 2013, and the community is hard at work to continue the upward trajectory.

The city is in the process of forming a comprehensive plan and connectivity master plan for 2023-33. The plan is one municipalities are required to do every 10 years, explained Minden City Administrator Matthew Cederburg.

“It’s a great planning tool to provide guidance and direction for our community in the next 10 years,” Cederburg said. “It discusses the demographics, the economy, housing, utilities, energy, recreational facilities, community service, transportation. It covers the whole gamut, and the whole goal is to bring the public in to get input.”

The city has held two public input meetings with up to 30 people in attendance at each session. They plan to hold two more meetings this year before Miller and Associates of Kearney will take the collected data to create a comprehensive plan for the town.

When Minden formed its 10-year plan in 2013, their goals were to improve public infrastructure, create gateway entrances into the town, housing improvements, promote commercial development, build a new swimming pool, become a leadership community and support Minden Public School district.

“We were able to knock out most of this stuff over the last 10 years, but the gateway entrances right now, it’s in progress. We’ve been working on the study and trying to bring some ideas to the public to have kind of a flashy welcome,” Cederburg said.

The community saw its population grow from 2,923 to 3,118 since 2013, and it was able to accomplish many of the goals it had set. The town became a Leadership Community and has done various improvements including a $3 million water improvement project and adding infrastructure for 30 more homes at Minden West Estates.

One item that continues to be a topic of discussion in the community is the 100-year-old city swimming pool. Cederburg stated that building a new pool can cost about $4 million. The city recently purchased 30 acres of land in the southeast corner of Minden.

During a 2016 park study, the property was considered as a site for a new pool and four-plex ball fields.

“We haven’t figured out how to make that happen yet. That would be a portion of the 30 acres but I think it’s a great idea. We just try to find funding and fundraising and all of that. I think that’s what it will lead to for the pool, but it all comes down to the citizens’ input,” Cederburg said.

While plans for a pool have not been solidified, Minden residents may have an alternative way to enjoy hot summer days in the near future. Plans for a splash pad will be brought to the city council for discussion later this year. If approved, construction on the project could begin as early as next spring, and the city would use a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the splash pad.

The community’s goals for 2013-23 were framed and hung in the city offices as a constant reminder of what they hope to accomplish. Cederburg is looking forward to doing the same in the next 10 years.

“It’s very exciting because we did accomplish a lot in this last one. The city and the community should be happy with the progress, and we hope to hope to take this for the next 10 years,” he said.