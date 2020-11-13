Minden altering traditional holiday festivities

Finding new ways to celebrate and connect with others is something the community has adapted to since March, Schutz said.

“I think we have learned since the end of March how to regroup and decide how to do things differently, come together and stay apart if we have to and connect in different ways. Minden, the Christmas City, will rise to that occasion,” she said.

The Minden Opera House also has had to shift gears with the holiday season and has suspended ticketed events through the end of the year. Monroe Crossing, a bluegrass band from Minnesota, Nebraska Brass and the Polar Express, which have been popular events, had to be canceled.

Although patrons may not be able to enjoy events at the opera house, Executive Director Marcy Brandt is working to invite past performers to take part in online performances. Whether it be a full concert or performing their favorite Christmas carols, Brandt hopes it will help benefit the opera house and the artists.

“Everyone in the performing arts world is hurting right now. We could use this as a way to give back to some of these folks, Their livelihood is on the line right now as well,” Brandt said.

Brandt also plans to create a downloadable kindness calendar to give ideas on how to pay it forward this holiday season.