Minden altering traditional holiday festivities

MINDEN — Christmas cheer will continue to ring through the town of Minden this holiday season.
“Our main priority is keeping our community safe and ... to follow and support what the governor is trying to do to stop the spread,” said Minden Chamber of Commerce Administrator Kathi Schutz.
Minden’s Christmas Traditions kickoff will take place Nov. 27 beginning at 10 a.m. with outdoor photos with Santa and a drive-up outdoor Christmas City Kids’ Adventure on the square in downtown Minden. There will be a kiddie train available for rides during the children’s events. Masks and social distancing will be required for the kids’ activities.
The crowning of Miss Christmas City will be available to watch during a livestream at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 on Facebook. Following the crowning, there will be a reverse lighted parade display at 5:45 p.m. around the square. Attendants can view the displays, parade entries, Santa and Miss Christmas City contestants from their car as they drive around the square.
People still can take in an audio version of the “Light of the World” pageant via a sound system at 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from the comfort of their vehicles as they park around the square.
The Christmas City 5K Run/Walk will take place 8-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church parking lot with masks and social distancing measures in place.
Finding new ways to celebrate and connect with others is something the community has adapted to since March, Schutz said.
“I think we have learned since the end of March how to regroup and decide how to do things differently, come together and stay apart if we have to and connect in different ways. Minden, the Christmas City, will rise to that occasion,” she said.
The Minden Opera House also has had to shift gears with the holiday season and has suspended ticketed events through the end of the year. Monroe Crossing, a bluegrass band from Minnesota, Nebraska Brass and the Polar Express, which have been popular events, had to be canceled.
Although patrons may not be able to enjoy events at the opera house, Executive Director Marcy Brandt is working to invite past performers to take part in online performances. Whether it be a full concert or performing their favorite Christmas carols, Brandt hopes it will help benefit the opera house and the artists.
“Everyone in the performing arts world is hurting right now. We could use this as a way to give back to some of these folks, Their livelihood is on the line right now as well,” Brandt said.
Brandt also plans to create a downloadable kindness calendar to give ideas on how to pay it forward this holiday season.
Christmas City’s events may be a little different this season, but Christmas isn’t always about events, Schutz said.
“Christmas is about the birth of the Christ child. ... We will still celebrate within our homes and our families, and it’s still an incredible blessing. Having a community that is healthy is more important,” she added.
