Millions in COVID-19 relief funds going to Kearney area schools

KEARNEY — Updated technology, mental health support, professional development and pandemic-related supplies are the primary ways area schools plan to spend federal COVID-19 relief aid for schools.
Nebraska K-12 public schools will receive nearly $854 million in funding as part of three separate stimulus packages passed by Congress to prepare for, prevent and respond to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
The three funds — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations ACT; and the American Rescue Plan — are part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and 90% of funding goes directly to school districts. The Nebraska Department of Education reserves 10% of the funding through a set-aside for state activities, according to the NDE website.
The total amount of funds allocated to school districts nationwide is $145 billion, and the median total amount per student is $2,691, according to data collected by the Associated Press. School districts were allotted money based on their Title I, Part A funding.
Kearney Public Schools was awarded $1,264 per student for a total of $7,739,208 in aid. The school intends to purchase technology to support student learning as well as online learning programs and services at the Hanny Arram Center for Success.
Funds will be used to support learning loss in all K-12 buildings. The school will use high-quality assessments to accurately measure students’ academic progress and assist educators in meeting students’ academic needs, including through differentiating instruction, said Dr. Chris Loofe, KPS director of finance. The school also will provide information and assistance to parents and families on how they can efficiently support students, including in a distance learning environment.
Additionally, KPS will use aid for staff development, cleaning supplies, installation of new HVAC equipment in various buildings to address indoor air quality and additional classified staffing, including custodians, teacher substitutes and classified substitutes.
KPS has held planning meetings on how the school will use the funds, and they conducted a survey in June to ask the public how they felt funds should be spent.
Lexington Public Schools received input from multiple district stakeholders about how to spend their aid of $12,887,538 or $4,066 per student.
“The majority of funds allocated to student programs address deeper implementation of current practices, including professional development, curriculum materials and mental health support,” said LPS Superintendent John Hakonson.
LPS has allocated funds to support the current after-school programs and to strengthen high-quality interventions already in place, Hakonson added. They also will be employing an additional social worker for mental health support. In order to address unfinished learning, there will be additional student and staff days added to the academic calendar to address those needs. Staff members can receive tuition reimbursement if they take graduate coursework toward an English Learner or special education teaching endorsements.
Holdrege Public Schools will spend a large portion of their funds on a new HVAC system to improve air quality for the high school, professional development, high-quality instructional materials and technology, said Superintendent Todd Hilyard. The school will receive $1,651,006 or $1,514 per student.
Holdrege will be tripling the amount of time and money spent on mental health counselors, and they will be hiring an additional paraprofessional.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller has similar plans of using their funds in order to update an air quality system in the west end of the building, providing social/emotional health and providing quality technology devices. S-E-M will receive $544,373 or $2,520 per student.
The school intends to hire a full-time food service and custodial employees. They also will be able to fund twice the summer school educators, which will increase the amount of students they can help, said S-E-M Superintendent Kevin Finkey.
Gibbon Public Schools will be dedicating part of their funds to literacy, mental health and counseling curriculum. Gibbon was awarded $1,386,136 or $2,381 per student.
They will be developing the school’s technical education by hiring an agricultural teacher and will purchase materials in order to build a greenhouse. Up-to-date equipment was purchased for the industrial technology program in order for students to work in a real-world setting, said Superintendent Vern Fisher.
“The other piece of this is the mental health side of things. We know with two and a half years with COVID, it has taken a toll on educators and our youth,” said Fisher.
The mental health program will start with a school pantry and professional development for staff members. The school’s psychologist, speech pathologist, school counselor and school nurse collaborate to develop the mental health program. Gibbon is considering hiring an additional school counselor in order to lower the student-to-counselor ratio.
“Counselors help lead for us, develop personal learning programs and engage families sooner in what is expected from students,” Fisher explained.
Fisher explained that the Gibbon school district has worked hard on their budget, but they aren’t always able to address certain items right away.
“Federal dollars are allowing us to address things sooner and quicker than we would have been,” he added.