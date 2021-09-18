Millions in COVID-19 relief funds going to Kearney area schools

Funds will be used to support learning loss in all K-12 buildings. The school will use high-quality assessments to accurately measure students’ academic progress and assist educators in meeting students’ academic needs, including through differentiating instruction, said Dr. Chris Loofe, KPS director of finance. The school also will provide information and assistance to parents and families on how they can efficiently support students, including in a distance learning environment.

Additionally, KPS will use aid for staff development, cleaning supplies, installation of new HVAC equipment in various buildings to address indoor air quality and additional classified staffing, including custodians, teacher substitutes and classified substitutes.

KPS has held planning meetings on how the school will use the funds, and they conducted a survey in June to ask the public how they felt funds should be spent.

Lexington Public Schools received input from multiple district stakeholders about how to spend their aid of $12,887,538 or $4,066 per student.

“The majority of funds allocated to student programs address deeper implementation of current practices, including professional development, curriculum materials and mental health support,” said LPS Superintendent John Hakonson.