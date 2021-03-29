Miller's Triange J Ranch serving up a lot of bull over the years

He admitted that the most time-consuming part of a sale is his least favorite. “Probably the data and all of the bookwork that goes into it,” he said. “I enjoy the people and being with the cattle.”

He also enjoys calving season, which always is at its peak at bull sale time.

Darby said they’ve had 1,100-1,200 pregnant cows each of the last three years, with 400-500 calves born in January and again in February, and the rest in March.

Because artificial insemination and embryo transfers are used, the Lines know the cows’ expected calving times. So they’re grouped by due dates when grazing cornstalks after harvest.

“We start sorting everything in the fall when they come off grass,” Darby said, so they can better monitor January, February and March calving groups.

“Oh, I enjoy calving season. Even on days like today, when it’s not so much,” he said during a phone interview on a Jan. 25 blizzard day.

The family keeps 100-200 heifers for the Triangle J herd and sells the rest at an annual female sale the first Sunday in November.