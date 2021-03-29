Miller's Triange J Ranch serving up a lot of bull over the years

MILLER — Breckin Line is only 2 months old, so he doesn’t understand the importance yet of being the first member of his family’s seventh generation of cattle producers.
It will be a decade or so before he’s big enough to help with the annual last-Sunday-in-January bull sale at the Triangle J Ranch north of Miller.
The ranch’s 31st anniversary sale Jan. 31 was overseen by Breckin’s grandparents Darby and Annette Line. The helpers included Breckin’s dad, Dillan, and uncles Travis, Jason, Creyton and Braxton. Great-grandmother Dixie Line lives at the ranch but was unable to help at this year’s sale.
Many breeds are sold at similar winter events at farms and ranches across Nebraska, but the focus always is the same. It’s all about the beef.
That’s reflected in sale catalogs with photos and data on each bull, on-site evaluations of live animals, homemade beef-centered meals, and the auctions where buyers bid for bulls they believe can add the best genetics to their herds.
Getting ready
Skies were blue and temperatures were warming by midmorning Jan. 31 when the first vehicles — mostly pickups — were parked in the Triangle J Ranch yard. Later arrivals parked bumper-to-bumper along northwest Buffalo County’s Arrow Road.
Before they were served beef sandwiches, cheesy potatoes and green beans, and made selections from help-yourself tables filled with dozens of desserts, prospective buyers had spent an hour or two evaluating bulls in outdoor pens.
They matched ear tags on the 228 yearlings — mostly all-black and weighing 1,200-1,400 pounds — to the catalog listings. Evaluations were based on appearance and catalog data.
Darby Line said his crew brought the bulls to the sale pens at around 10 a.m. on sale day, while Annette and her helpers prepared the meal in the adjacent metal building where portable bleachers were set up around a temporary sale ring.
“It takes a lot of people. Different family members and different neighbors come at different times,” Darby said about sale preparations.
The ranch has five full-time and several part-time employees. They and Line family members handled most sale day jobs, including clerking, answering questions and serving the meal.
The auctioneer was Tracy Harl of Colorado. Also helping was Cory Wilkins of Alabama who is with Illinois-based Allied Genetic Resources, the company that has managed Triangle J sales for the past several years.
The bull selection process started last summer, when the Lines started compiling data on all potential sale bulls. “We try to get a lot of our data inputs done ... and a lot of it goes into the American Simmental Association,” Darby said.
The 228 sale bulls were selected in late fall. Catalog prep work started in November and was completed in December.
At the sale
The Jan. 31 sale featured 10 purebred Angus bulls, 40 purebred Simmentals and the rest were SimmAngus. Darby explained that crossbreds can be at different percentages of each breed, but most are 50-50.
His dad, Doug, who died 11 years ago, built the auction building mainly as a calving barn, Darby said. Space for the kitchen and an office was added 15 years ago, after other calving barns were built, and the building transitioned to mostly office and sale use.
Until about six years ago, bulls were brought into the sale ring during the Triangle J sales.
Now, buyers watch videos made of all the bulls in advance. As a bull came up for bid, his video played on three big screens set up in the sale ring below the elevated clerk-auctioneer desk.
The auction and videos also were available in real-time on the internet.
Darby said family members initially talked about having the Triangle J sale at a commercial sale barn, but auctioneer Harl convinced then to have a ranch sale instead.
“We probably weren’t set up for it at first,” Darby added. “But it’s a lot more convenient now that we’re bigger to have it (at home). ... We have our regular customers. I’d say 75% will be repeat customers, but there are always new people as well.”
Although many buyers are neighbors, this year’s sale had 185 bidders — at the ranch and online — from 22 states. An estimated 225 lunches were served.
Typically, two-thirds of the buyers are at the sale and one-third to one-half bid online. “This year, might be a little bit different with COVID,” Darby told the Hub several days before the Jan. 31 sale, but he later confirmed the balance was about the same as usual.
The highest price paid for a 2021 bull was $50,000. Darby said two other bulls sold for $32,000 and $30,000, but the overall average per bull was $6,643.
“The top end was a little higher than normal,” he added. “... It was a great sale. Couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Bulls will be delivered to their new farms and ranches from late March into April, a job that usually takes about 30 days. “We try to do most of it ourselves. For the states farthest away, we may contract trucking,” Darby said.
The family can transport 10-12 bulls at a time by trailer. Loads are organized geographically after buyers are contacted and specific delivery times are set along each route.
“We like to get out and meet our new customers,” Darby said, and reconnect with regular buyers.
Year-round business
He admitted that the most time-consuming part of a sale is his least favorite. “Probably the data and all of the bookwork that goes into it,” he said. “I enjoy the people and being with the cattle.”
He also enjoys calving season, which always is at its peak at bull sale time.
Darby said they’ve had 1,100-1,200 pregnant cows each of the last three years, with 400-500 calves born in January and again in February, and the rest in March.
Because artificial insemination and embryo transfers are used, the Lines know the cows’ expected calving times. So they’re grouped by due dates when grazing cornstalks after harvest.
“We start sorting everything in the fall when they come off grass,” Darby said, so they can better monitor January, February and March calving groups.
“Oh, I enjoy calving season. Even on days like today, when it’s not so much,” he said during a phone interview on a Jan. 25 blizzard day.
The family keeps 100-200 heifers for the Triangle J herd and sells the rest at an annual female sale the first Sunday in November.
When asked about his five boys’ possible long-term involvement in the ranch, Darby said Braxton, 10, and Creyton, 16, are involved in 4-H and FFA; Jason, 22, has helped out since graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 2020 with an ag economics degree but wants to find an ag economics job at least for a while; and oldest son Travis, 29, works for Rabo AgriFinance in Omaha.
That leaves new dad Dillan, 26, as the first member of the sixth generation to come back to the ranch full time. “We sure hope so,” Darby said about Dillan’s plans to stay. “He has bought some cows of his own.”