Miller country dances resume July 10

MILLER — Miller country dances will not be held this weekend due to the Independence Day holiday, but will resume July 10. The dances are held 7-10 p.m. every Saturday at the Miller Community Hall.
Set to play are:
July 10: Ray Mullen
July 17: Classic Country
July 24: Country Flair
July 31: John & Robin Stitt
No snacks will be provided, but attendees can bring their own food. Sharing will not be permitted due to COVID-19 risks.
Admission is $5 for adults. Anyone in high school and younger is free.
For more information, call 308-325-2909.
