Miller country dances continue in October
Miller country dances continue in October

MILLER — Community dances are scheduled 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at the community building.

Scheduled to play are:

Saturday: Branded (Barb Dvorak, Sandy Miller, Jerome Lucas, Dan Carson, Melonie)

Oct. 9: Dan Dobson

Oct. 16: Ray Mullen

Oct. 23: Country Flair (Jim, Jim, Roger, Curt)

Oct. 30: Curt Pfeil & Friends

Due to COVID-19, no snacks will be provided. Dancers should bring their own. No sharing will be permitted.

Admission is $5 for people beyond high school, and free for high school students, teens and children.

For questions, call 308-325-2909 after 4 p.m. Saturday.

