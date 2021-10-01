Miller country dances continue in October

MILLER — Community dances are scheduled 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at the community building.
Scheduled to play are:
Saturday: Branded (Barb Dvorak, Sandy Miller, Jerome Lucas, Dan Carson, Melonie)
Oct. 9: Dan Dobson
Oct. 16: Ray Mullen
Oct. 23: Country Flair (Jim, Jim, Roger, Curt)
Oct. 30: Curt Pfeil & Friends
Due to COVID-19, no snacks will be provided. Dancers should bring their own. No sharing will be permitted.
Admission is $5 for people beyond high school, and free for high school students, teens and children.
For questions, call 308-325-2909 after 4 p.m. Saturday.
