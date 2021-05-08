Milk a cow, run sirens, pick apples part of $40k updates at Kearney Area Children's Museum

KEARNEY — The large dairy cow moos in the big red barn while apples fall from a tree and fish laze in a small pond outside.
It’s an idyllic farm setting in the middle of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. Guests were able to start using the exhibit on April 27.
The farm zone is part of the “Farm to Fork” layout through the museum, which starts with agriculture and crops, moving to water and irrigation, transportation by train, distribution of food at the grocery store and ending in the home.
The ag exhibit was original to the Alia Arram Memorial Building, which has housed the museum since 2010.
“It has been here for over 10, 11 years so it was good to refresh the area,” said KACM Executive Director Traci Winscot.
The KACM’s Exhibits Committee continually is looking at exhibits to see which ones need to be revamped, but funding must be available in order for updates to take place. The project began last summer when the Kearney Dawn Rotary Club approached KACM last summer about renovating the ag space.
“They had helped with our world ag map previously a few years ago. They started that off. We started looking for more funding for the area. We got that by last year, and this year we started renovations,” Winscot said.
The updates cost more than $40,000. The area was expanded by removing a half wall and opening up the barn. The floor was redone and a window was added on an exterior wall.
The exhibit focuses on many components in agriculture, including plant and animal science, dairy, tractor safety, fishing, environmental science, commodity to products, equipment, crops and weather.
A life-size fiberglass cow stands in the barn, and guests can milk the cow. She also moos and shares fun facts. The cow’s red name tag is currently blank, but visitors can help decide her moniker by voting at the museum or online for their favorite names.
The contest has been narrowed down to the top three names of Penelope, Milkshake and Ellie.
Children are able to have fun while also taking part in sensory building and critical thinking in the vegetable garden, the apple orchard, playing the weather game or learning about potato distribution at the conveyor belt. They also can go fishing at a small pond and learn about different fish in Nebraska.
There are plenty of new options in the ag exhibit, but KACM kept some fan-favorite items, too. Kids still can take a ride on the tractor featuring a monitor so they feel like they are working in a field.
The large world ag map adorns a wall in the area, and visitors can learn about the different careers in agriculture.
“The ag exhibit highlights the impact agriculture has on our community and beyond, educates children where food comes from and occupations in agriculture. With the new renovations we just completed, families can enjoy an interactive experience teaching their children about agriculture and its importance in Nebraska and our local community. It’s a fun way to learn about what is in our backyard,” Winscot said.
The exhibit was completely designed by KACM staff and members of the Exhibits Committee. They also were able to find hand-me-down items to lessen the expense.
“We came up with all the ideas. We were able to get the orchard and the corn from the Lincoln Children’s Museum for a very discounted (price). These are very expensive in exhibit land. It was definitely being resourceful, and then a lot of people definitely stepped up to the plate to donate time and materials,” Winscot said.
Since opening the space to the public, it’s been one of the most popular areas in the museum, Winscot said.
“They have been loving it. It’s cool to see them all back here. I think this is the only exhibit that is going to be used this week,” she added. “Everyone goes straight back to here. It’s been busy and popular. It’s a fresh space to be in.”