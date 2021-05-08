Milk a cow, run sirens, pick apples part of $40k updates at Kearney Area Children's Museum

The exhibit focuses on many components in agriculture, including plant and animal science, dairy, tractor safety, fishing, environmental science, commodity to products, equipment, crops and weather.

A life-size fiberglass cow stands in the barn, and guests can milk the cow. She also moos and shares fun facts. The cow’s red name tag is currently blank, but visitors can help decide her moniker by voting at the museum or online for their favorite names.

The contest has been narrowed down to the top three names of Penelope, Milkshake and Ellie.

Children are able to have fun while also taking part in sensory building and critical thinking in the vegetable garden, the apple orchard, playing the weather game or learning about potato distribution at the conveyor belt. They also can go fishing at a small pond and learn about different fish in Nebraska.

There are plenty of new options in the ag exhibit, but KACM kept some fan-favorite items, too. Kids still can take a ride on the tractor featuring a monitor so they feel like they are working in a field.

The large world ag map adorns a wall in the area, and visitors can learn about the different careers in agriculture.