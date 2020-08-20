 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Military tank abaondoned on Overton I-80 on-ramp

Military tank abaondoned on Overton I-80 on-ramp

Only $5 for 5 months
Abandoned tank

The trailer was abandoned sometime yesterday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the Guard.

 Nebraska State Patrol, Courtesy

Overton - The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to make sure a large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.

This morning, a trooper was made aware that the vehicle, which is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton. The trooper found the vehicle and noticed markings which identified that it belongs to the South Dakota National Guard.

NSP has since learned that the trailer was abandoned sometime yesterday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the Guard.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, had been returning to South Dakota after a training mission in California.

NSP is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return the vehicle to South Dakota, as well as locate the driver who abandoned the trailer and military vehicle.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously
Local News

'I’ve had this. You don’t want it:' 26-year-old who had COVID-19 urges everyone to take virus seriously

  • Updated

Still recovering, Sarah Michael-Rush  doesn’t think people here take COVID-19 seriously enough.

“Most places in Kearney require a mask, but anywhere masks aren’t required, not a lot of people are wearing them,” she said. “Walmart requires them, but I was in there the other day and I counted five people walking around without them. I wanted to go up and say to them, ‘I’ve had this. You don’t want it.’”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News