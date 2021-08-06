Mike Yanney will speak when Ag Tech Fund unveiled at KAAPA Co-op annual meeting

KEARNEY — KAAPA Co-op members will learn how their organization’s new Ag-Venture Fund will support Midwest entrepreneurs and advancements in agriculture, and also hear about opportunities to become shareholders and invest in the fund when KAAPA Co-op conducts its annual meeting Thursday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

Kearney native and Omaha businessman Mike Yanney will speak at the gathering.

Joining Yanney, the founder of Burlington Capital, as guest speaker will be Mike Yung and Ben Williamson.

Yanney’s personal investment strategies have been extremely successful, according to the KAAPA Co-op press release, and he imparts those strategies within the structure of Burlington Capital and the oversight of the Ag Tech Fund.

KAAPA Co-op has made a financial commitment to the Ag Tech Fund and hopes that some of its members will be involved in advising new start-ups and testing products.

Only KAAPA Co-op members are invited to the meeting, but members of the public may contact Regan Jennings at regan.kaapallcs@gmail.com if they have an interest in learning more, potentially investing or attending the meeting by becoming a KAAPA member.