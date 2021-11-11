Mid-Plains Equipment's Neil and Donna Koster retiring after 23 years in trailer sales

KEARNEY — Neil and Donna Koster have been selling trailers for 23 years. Earlier this month, they sold their interest in Mid-Plains Equipment at 39630 U.S. Highway 30 to an employee who has been with their business the past 15 years.
Tyler Deitloff, the 15-year veteran, and his wife, Jessica, of Minden are the new owners of the business, which features Titan Trailers and many other trailer brands and styles. The sale was final on Nov. 1. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Through the years, it’s estimated that Mid-Plains sold more than 18,000 trailers under the Kosters’ ownership. They launched the business in fall 1996 near the Master’s Transportation business east of Kearney. The trailer business later moved to its current location about halfway between Gibbon and Kearney.
In 1997 the Kosters acquired the Titan Trailers franchise.
“It was a big deal because Titan is very well-known. I had other brands, but I preferred Titans over all of the others,” Neil Koster said. There were many years when Mid-Plains was Titan’s top dealer. The line includes a range of trailer styles for construction, hauling livestock, heavy duty flatbed uses and dump trailers.
Another major line available at Mid-Plains is Sharp Mfg., which produces cargo trailers popular with carpenters and tradesmen.
Koster said the internet dramatically changed the pace of business for Mid-Plains.
“Donna kept our website up-to-date,” he said. There were many times when a trailer would hit the lot, Donna posted it on the Mid-Plains website, and within hours it was sold.
“I credit 90% of our business to the website that my son set up. My wife always kept it current. We might get a trailer in on a Monday morning. She put it on the website and it could be sold in a few hours,” he said.
Deitloff had acquired a 25% share of Mid-Plains, Koster said, and when the opportunity arose, he became sole owner.
Koster, 73, said he’s uncertain what he’ll do during retirement. He was busy Wednesday helping Deitloff tie up loose ends in the office.
“I’m a born salesman. I love working with people,” Koster said.
At age 7 he made his first sale going door-to-door selling vanilla so his mother could get a roaster. It was like shooting fish in a barrel, Koster said. “It’s kind of hard to turn down a 7-year-old kid.”