Mid-Plains Equipment's Neil and Donna Koster retiring after 23 years in trailer sales

KEARNEY — Neil and Donna Koster have been selling trailers for 23 years. Earlier this month, they sold their interest in Mid-Plains Equipment at 39630 U.S. Highway 30 to an employee who has been with their business the past 15 years.

Tyler Deitloff, the 15-year veteran, and his wife, Jessica, of Minden are the new owners of the business, which features Titan Trailers and many other trailer brands and styles. The sale was final on Nov. 1. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Through the years, it’s estimated that Mid-Plains sold more than 18,000 trailers under the Kosters’ ownership. They launched the business in fall 1996 near the Master’s Transportation business east of Kearney. The trailer business later moved to its current location about halfway between Gibbon and Kearney.

In 1997 the Kosters acquired the Titan Trailers franchise.

“It was a big deal because Titan is very well-known. I had other brands, but I preferred Titans over all of the others,” Neil Koster said. There were many years when Mid-Plains was Titan’s top dealer. The line includes a range of trailer styles for construction, hauling livestock, heavy duty flatbed uses and dump trailers.