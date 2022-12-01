Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault

LINCOLN — Five days after he last served as Nebraska football’s interim coach, Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into Lancaster County Jail on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Joseph, 54, was booked at 4:03 p.m. Though NU did not hire Joseph as its permanent head coach, he remained on staff and was in conversations, according to several sources, to remain an assistant under new coach Matt Rhule. Joseph told The World-Herald he’d look at other coaching opportunities, as well.

The university has now placed him on administrative leave.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement, “and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Neither did the Lincoln Police Department beyond its brief press release, which said officers were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to a south Lincoln residence on a domestic disturbance call. Officers concluded their investigation and arrested Robert “Mickey” Joseph at a separate location. The press release, which LPD said it issued because of the “high-profile nature of the person involved,” did not name a victim.

An LPD public information officer declined to comment beyond the press release.

Joseph took over as Nebraska’s interim head coach on Sept. 11, 2022, and led the team to a 3-6 record — part of a 4-8 overall record — over the next 2½ months. After NU beat rival Iowa on Black Friday, some players and one assistant coach lobbied for Joseph to be the permanent leader of the team.

Nebraska announced Rhule as head coach 18 hours later.

At Rhule’s introductory press conference Monday, Joseph won praise from both Rhule and Alberts for his handling of the team, and one Husker player, pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, said on Twitter he’d consult Joseph on whether he’d return to the team or head to the NFL.

As players and fans clamored for Joseph to remain on the coaching staff, Joseph himself seemed confident he’d land at a good job.

“I’m good — because I understand, the next guy that comes in, he deserves to pick his staff,” Joseph said after the Iowa win. “I’m good. I’ve been in this thing for over 25 years. And I’ve got a pretty good resume. So, somebody’s going to hire me.”