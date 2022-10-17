Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business

KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife.

Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled.

On a whim, Lewis replaced it with a five-month class on travel careers. “It sounded interesting,” she said.

Now, 34 years after she graduated from the travel careers division of what was then the Climate Institute offered at the community college, she has become one of the top 500 agents with ALG Vacations (Apple Leisure Group), based on productivity, in the U.S. Lewis owns Independent Travel Service at 816 E. 25th St. in Kearney.

“I loved that class. At first, I just liked intermingling with people, but as we got into the systems and booking trips, it got more and more interesting,” she said.

One week after she completed the class, the family moved to Crete. Within four days, she found a job as an issuing agent at a travel agency in nearby Lincoln. She earned $3.46 an hour.

“Those online agencies like Expedia and Cheap Tickets all use a travel agency to have tickets issued,” she said.

One year later, the family moved to Kearney. Since no travel agency jobs were available here, she worked in the office of Paul Younes.

“That was a great experience learning about the hotel business. Hotels are the fastest way to move up the chain in this field, but I still loved booking airline tickets and travel packages,” she said.

A few years later, she became an agent with the now-closed Adventure Travel. At the same time, she and a friend launched Expression Wear, an embroidery business, in the same building. During this period, she also got divorced and became a single parent.

“I was running up and down the hall every day and raising three kids on my own, but my parents always told me, ‘Remember: There’s nothing you can’t handle,’ so I took a deep breath and just did it. I didn’t think about it. You do what you have to do,” she said.

She worked hard at Adventure Travel, but decided she could make more money if she went out on her own, so she did. She founded Independent Travel Service.

In 2017, with the travel industry booming, she sold Expression Wear. “The travel industry was my first love,” she said.

Pandemic slow-down

Like all travel agents, Lewis’ toughest period was March 2020 when the world shut down due to COVID-19.

“The cancellations started coming in, and it felt like 9/11 all over again. I said, ‘I hope it’s not as bad as that,’ but it was much, much worse,” she said.

For the next 10 months, she didn’t earn a dime, but she came into the office every day. “People weren’t out and about, but 90% of my business is done over the phone,” she said.

“I had to cancel clients’ upcoming trips, but I had to get in line to get on the phone with the airlines. December 2020 was the first time I issued a ticket where I made money,” she added.

By January 2021, people were eager to travel, and Mexico was a popular pick because “it’s a prime spot and easy to get to,” she said. By the third week in January, people could go in and out of Mexico without being tested for COVID, but the U.S. required tests for Americans returning to the U.S. Those who tested positive had to stay in Mexico, “so that put the skids on things,” she said.

The Caribbean required testing, too, as did Jamaica and Costa Rica, “so people shifted their destinations,” she said.

By the summer of 2021 (“a long summer”), people were tired of COVID and began resuming travel in larger numbers. By now, most countries have lifted testing requirements. Lewis returned from the Bahamas on Sept. 24. She had to have a test going in, but testing was lifted when she came back. “That was relaxing,” she said.

Airline trouble

Lewis, who was born and raised in Litchfield, said the airlines are still recovering from their drastic losses during COVID. “It’s tough,” she said.

“There’s a pilot shortage. Airlines want pilots to come back, but many found other jobs in other fields or decided to stay retired. Some got jobs with smaller airlines,” she said.

Flight attendants, too, found other jobs or changed careers. Today’s air passengers may notice quite a few older flight attendants for that reason, she said.

She has seen other changes: “In the middle of Nebraska, travel insurance has never been a big deal, but cancellation insurance has gotten popular now,” she said.

She’s also concerned about the damage done by Hurricane Ian in late September on Florida’s southwest coast. She has been unable to contact some hotels and resorts she regularly deals with, but she applauds airlines that have changed vacation locations for some passengers without a penalty.

“Maybe that was due to COVID. You can now cancel most flights without a penalty,” she said.

Happy customers

Lewis is the last travel agent with an office in Kearney. Others have relocated to Grand Island and beyond, but she believes in keeping her presence here even though she does 90% of her business over the phone with people she has never met personally. She has formed lasting friendships that way as well. She handles a wealth of business travel and conventions, too.

She is excited about the new Denver Air Connection air service that begins in Kearney Nov. 1. Lewis sits on the city’s Air Transportation Committee, and she was at a reception at the Kearney Regional Airport Oct. 5 when DAC unveiled its planes.

SkyWest Airlines, the airline that previously served the city, is pulling out of Kearney and 28 other cities in 14 states due to chronic pilot shortages.

“Lots of cities were affected, but we got lucky because air connections wanted us,” she said. “We were fortunate. Kearney is a wonderful community.”

Her favorite part of her job? Her customers. One Pleasanton couple took a tour across Canada in August and came in a few weeks later to show Lewis their pictures. “They said that was the best trip they ever had,” she said, beaming.

She heard the same thing from a Cozad couple who recently took a fall foliage trip to New England.

“That’s what keeps me going,” she said. “These have been trying times, but for the most part, I’ve had wonderful opportunities, and I’ve met a lot of wonderful people.”