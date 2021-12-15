Michael Yanney, Grace Tolstedt speaking at UNK winter commencement

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting its 2021 winter commencement ceremony 10 a.m. Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen will award degrees to 387 graduate and undergraduate students during the event.

Michael Yanney, chairman emeritus of Burlington Capital, will deliver the commencement address.

A graduate of Kearney High School, UNK and the University of Wisconsin School of Banking, Yanney’s distinguished business and investment career spans more than 60 years.

Yanney founded Burlington Capital, formerly America First Companies, in 1984 and he currently serves as chairman emeritus for the Omaha-based investment management firm. He played an integral role in expanding Burlington Capital’s real estate division to include ownership, operations, financing and development totaling more than $4 billion through the sponsorship of public and private real estate funds. The company’s portfolio has included 360 properties with 68,000 units in 40 states.