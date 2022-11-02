Michael Winslow to perform in Blue Hill, Cozad

COZAD — Michael Winslow sounds like — everything.

The comedian and sound effects master utilizes audio effects that are made entirely with his voice. Audiences might recall a memorable performance by Winslow imitating “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, using his voice to create an overamplified guitar. He also achieved fame with a performance as a radar operator in Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “Space Balls,” where he created all the sounds his radar equipment could possibly make. Before his screen “jammed” with real strawberry jam.

Winslow will bring his brand of humor to central Nebraska for two shows. Audiences can enjoy his comedy at 8 p.m. Friday at the Blue Hill Community Center in Blue Hill and also at 8 p.m. Saturday at Band Factory in Cozad. Tickets are $20.

Comedian Gary Menke will open the shows.

On stage, Winslow has one simple job: “I make people forget about the rent for one hour.”

“It gets pretty noisy,” Winslow said of his performance. “Just because I make sounds doesn’t mean that it can’t be musical. There will be a lot of improv and some music, some movie projection stuff and other strange things. And I’m going to teach the audience how to make their own sounds, with one proviso: Don’t do it in front of animals. They bite.”

Last year he auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” and showcased his skills before a new audience.

“Ever since the ‘America’s Got Talent’ thing, I’ve had no choice put to continue in that direction,” Winslow said. “I have a whole new program. I’m getting into vinyl now. I’m going to start pressing records. And I’m getting more into production. There will be specials coming up soon.”

In the past several years, Winslow, 64, has explored creating sound effects for video games.

“There’s all this new technology, and I have no choice but to evolve,” he said. “Technology caught up to me. I’m going to make sounds that can go into keyboards and drum machines. And apps. That’s the direction now, apps that make noises.”

During a previous interview from his home in Chicago, Winslow worked with a reporter to create dog sounds.

“When you make dog noises, you don’t know what you’re saying,” he explained. “I do — and I didn’t at first. There’s a whole language going on, but sound educates. Everybody has this skill set and everybody can make sounds, but we really don’t use it properly.”

Well, Winslow does. He has made a career out of imitating sounds. Another piece of advice: Don’t do it on an aircraft.

“It’s now illegal to imitate the flight attendant call button on an aircraft,” he joked. “You can’t do that any more.”

The comedian credits his ability to create sounds as a way to travel the world with his show.

“I’ve been around this planet 80 times,” he said. “It’s given me accents and enabled me to go to other countries and sound like them — which confuses the crud out of them. For me, it’s a growth business, to make sounds.”

As an example, Winslow created the sound of a garage door opening, went on to the sound of a door opening and threw in the sounds of a beach with waves and seagulls.

Adding sounds to films and music gives listeners a richer sonic landscape. As a professional, Winslow knows to give just enough audio clues to let listeners fill in the details.

“Too much of anything is no good,” he said. “I’ve seen folks overproduce things. I’ve seen people with the most expensive camera equipment in the world put out garbage. And then I’ve seen people with the worst equipment ever, barely operating, and they tell the best stories ever. It just depends on who is holding it.”

While performing in Ireland, several hearing impaired audience members attended the show.

“They sat near the speaker,” he said. “I was playing at Dublin University, and they put their hands on the speaker, just like when Beethoven had to grit his teeth on the piano to hear the notes. It’s the same concept, really.”

Working on the set of “Space Balls,” Winslow recalled his time with director Mel Brooks.

“I had plenty of interaction with him because I was on the main set,” Winslow said. “A studio executive came down and told him that he was three pages behind in the script, so he took out the pages and tore them up. ‘Now we’re no pages behind. Okay, let’s just make it up.’ And we did. And I’m still shocked. I feel bad for that young studio executive who came down to tell him that.”

Winslow calls comedy “the great emotional equalizer.” Humor allows people to connect.

“Even if they hate each other, it’s a powerful communication tool,” he said. “Like I said, my job is to help people forget about their rent for an hour. At the show, I may even perform my backward country song. That’s where you get all your stuff back.”