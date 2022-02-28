 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Morgan to continue as Kearney city manager

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that Michael Morgan has decided not to retired, but will instead remain indefinitely as city manager.

“In light of extensive leadership changes in the community and the limited number of applications received for the city manager position, the Kearney City Council asked City

Mike Morgan



Manager Michael Morgan to reconsider his decision to retire,” Mayor Stan Clouse stated in a press release. “Kearney has several large projects under way that require experienced leadership and we appreciate Mike’s willingness to continue in his current capacity as city manager for the foreseeable future.”

Clouse said the current employment contract for Morgan will remain in place and the search for a city manager will be discontinued.

