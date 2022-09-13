Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit, “Wildfire.”

“All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse and I named him “Wildfire” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a break-up between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”

Set in on the prairie, the ballad tells the story of a homesteader who recalls the fate of a young woman from Nebraska who perishes in a blizzard while looking for her pony, Wildfire. The storyteller finds himself in a similar situation.

Murphey will perform selections from his more than 35 albums of music in a performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show, presented by the Kearney Cosmos, are $35. Proceeds will help fund the group’s backpack program for area schools.

Murphey began his musical career in the mid-1960s in Los Angeles. A friend of his, Michael Nesmith, asked the songwriter to contribute a piece to an album called “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ldt.” Nesmith, part of the TV-band, The Monkees, helped launch Murphey’s career as a songwriter that has continued for 50 years. His other hits include “Carolina in the Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “A Long Line of Love” and “Geronimo’s Cadillac.”

For a song like “Wildfire,” Murphey used a combination of two styles of writing.

“The two main styles I deal in are abstract expressionist kind of writing and straight-ahead, linear writing that tells a story,” he said. “Sometimes I’ve combined them. And that’s what ‘Wildfire’ is. It tells a story, but at the end of the story you don’t necessarily know what it means. There’s a lot of abstract imagery.”

The first few lines of “Wildfire” tell a linear story.

“She comes down from Yellow Mountain/On a dark, flat land she rides; On a pony she named Wildfire/With a whirlwind by her side, On a cold Nebraska night.”

“We don’t know why she’s out there riding in the middle of winter,” Murphey said. “The next line is, ‘They say she died one winter when there came a killin’ frost.’ So it’s clear right away that this woman who is riding across the prairie is a ghost. The song never explains why it’s a ghost.”

Murphey grew up riding horses and listening to stories at the ranches of his grandfather and his uncles. He studied Greek at the University of North Texas and then moved to California to study medieval literature. While in California, he befriended an array of folk and country musicians.

In the mid-1970s Murphey found success with “Geronimo’s Cadillac” in 1972 and then “Wildfire” three years later.

Decades later, Murphey, 77, performs as a trio including guitarist Carin Mari and bassist Gary Roller.

“We’re really a tight group,” he said.

Murphey classifies so much of what gets played on the radio these days as “party music.”

“I’m not putting down party music,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a party. There’s nothing wrong with getting up there and playing the kind of music that people will dance to. But if you can combine the music that people want to dance to with a good story and a well written song, that song is going to last a lot longer.”

Steve Lind, a member of the Kearney Cosmos, noted that proceeds of the show will go toward purchasing supplies for area school children.

“This is our main fund raiser,” he said about the concert featuring Murphey. “We help fund the Backpack Program. We give money to the schools and they use the money for clothes, shoes and food. It’s pretty simple. The teachers know what the kids need. What I like about it is that there’s no administrative paperwork. We put a few thousand dollars into that program.”

Murphey said he appreciates contributing to philanthropic groups like the Kearney Cosmos.

“It’s a great cause,” he said. “I love it when communities get together and do this kind of stuff instead of waiting on the government to send them money — or get a grant. One of the most dreaded words in the arts is ‘grants.’ When a community does something like this and uses music to raise the money, it’s an honor to be part a part of this.”