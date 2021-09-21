Meth believed to be involved in Thursday stabbing in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kearney man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine is accused of stabbing a man Thursday at Kearney.
Brandon Jacobs, 38, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the incident.
Court records outline the case against Jacobs:
Around 9 a.m. Thursday Kearney Police were called to Kearney Regional Medical Center for a man who arrived by private vehicle with a stab wound to his arm. The investigation revealed earlier that morning the alleged victim had provided meth to Jacobs at a Kearney motel room.
The alleged victim then drove Jacobs to his house in the 1700 block of First Avenue where Jacobs started to “freak out” with a pocketknife in his hand. As the man tried to leave the area in his pickup Jacobs allegedly reached into the driver’s side window and stabbed the man in the upper left arm.
The man fled in the pickup, went back to the motel where he was staying and was later driven to KRMC for treatment.
Two officers went to Jacobs’ house to try to apprehend him on unrelated warrants and found Jacobs in the backyard where he fled from KPD. Police body camera footage shows Jacobs holding a gray knife in his hand, then above his head in a motion “like he was going to stab (the officer) to get away from being arrested,” records indicate.
Jacobs eventually was compliant with officers and taken into custody. Following a review of additional police body camera footage, records say officers seized a small bag of suspected meth from bushes near the house. A gray knife with blood also was located.
The alleged victim was treated for his injuries and released.
Jacobs was transported to the law enforcement center; however, records say he resisted getting out of the police cruiser. Police eventually got him into the cruiser and transported him to the Buffalo County Jail were he remained today on 10% of a $250,000 bond. He must post $25,000 to be released, and is scheduled to appear in court in October.
The suspected meth will be sent to the Nebraska Crime Lab for positive identification.
