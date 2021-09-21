Meth believed to be involved in Thursday stabbing in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kearney man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine is accused of stabbing a man Thursday at Kearney.

Brandon Jacobs, 38, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the incident.

Court records outline the case against Jacobs:

Around 9 a.m. Thursday Kearney Police were called to Kearney Regional Medical Center for a man who arrived by private vehicle with a stab wound to his arm. The investigation revealed earlier that morning the alleged victim had provided meth to Jacobs at a Kearney motel room.

The alleged victim then drove Jacobs to his house in the 1700 block of First Avenue where Jacobs started to “freak out” with a pocketknife in his hand. As the man tried to leave the area in his pickup Jacobs allegedly reached into the driver’s side window and stabbed the man in the upper left arm.

The man fled in the pickup, went back to the motel where he was staying and was later driven to KRMC for treatment.