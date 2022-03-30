 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Messiah’ returns to the Merryman April 10, will honor late Wendell

  • 0
Merryman Performing Arts Center building

Even though such performance venues as the Merryman Performing Arts Center are closed due to virus concerns, the promise of the concert stage can serve as a beacon of hope for the future.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — For the first time since 2019, the Axtell Area Oratorio Society will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney.

The performance will include soloists from around the state, a full chamber orchestra and a 60-member chorus. A reception will follow.

The performance is dedicated to the memory of the late J. Rodney Wendell, who founded the AAOS and conducted “Messiah” here annually since 1958. He passed away in 2020. This year, it will be conducted by his daughter, Andrea Wendell Wheeler, a retired music teacher.

Tickets may be purchased at the Merryman box office or The Solid Rock at 1010 Third Ave., Kearney; My Fair Lady at 410 West Ave., Holdrege, and Joy’s Floral at 302 E. Fifth St., Minden.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Children in grades K-12 are $10. Tickets must be purchased with cash or a check. No credit cards will be accepted.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 308-470-1209 or 308-830-0755.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel: Gunman kills five in shooting near Tel Aviv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News