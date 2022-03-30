‘Messiah’ returns to the Merryman April 10, will honor late Wendell

KEARNEY — For the first time since 2019, the Axtell Area Oratorio Society will present George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. April 10 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney.
The performance will include soloists from around the state, a full chamber orchestra and a 60-member chorus. A reception will follow.
The performance is dedicated to the memory of the late J. Rodney Wendell, who founded the AAOS and conducted “Messiah” here annually since 1958. He passed away in 2020. This year, it will be conducted by his daughter, Andrea Wendell Wheeler, a retired music teacher.
Tickets may be purchased at the Merryman box office or The Solid Rock at 1010 Third Ave., Kearney; My Fair Lady at 410 West Ave., Holdrege, and Joy’s Floral at 302 E. Fifth St., Minden.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Children in grades K-12 are $10. Tickets must be purchased with cash or a check. No credit cards will be accepted.
For more information, call 308-470-1209 or 308-830-0755.